Chiefs inactives include Mahomes, Kelce

DENVER — The Kansas City Chiefs will have more star power in sweats than in uniform.

The team’s inactive list begins with Patrick Mahomes, who was ruled out Wednesday. But it also includes tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Trent McDuffie, edge rusher George Karlaftis, running back Isaiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

And as reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, the list of players held out by the Chiefs is more extensive than that and will include some still in uniform, since they can only deactivate seven players.

Those players could include safety Justin Reid, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton and running back Kareem Hunt. All four of those were listed as “doubtful” on the Friday injury report, although none were actually injured, they were denoted as “NIR (Coaching)” by the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, for the Broncos, their list of inactives included no surprises. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was on it despite being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. It marks his third-straight deactivation after an elevation.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-CHIEFS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

LB Level Bailey

OT Frank Crum

DL Matt Henningsen

DE Enyi Uwazurike

RB Blake Watson

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

CHIEFS:

DT Chris Jones

Edge rusher George Karlaftis

TE Travis Kelce

QB Patrick Mahomes

CB Trent McDuffie

RB Isaiah Pacheco

OT Jawaan Taylor