Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Chiefs inactives include Mahomes, Kelce

Jan 5, 2025, 1:08 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — The Kansas City Chiefs will have more star power in sweats than in uniform.

The team’s inactive list begins with Patrick Mahomes, who was ruled out Wednesday. But it also includes tight end Travis Kelce, defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Trent McDuffie, edge rusher George Karlaftis, running back Isaiah Pacheco and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor.

And as reported by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, the list of players held out by the Chiefs is more extensive than that and will include some still in uniform, since they can only deactivate seven players.

Those players could include safety Justin Reid, linebackers Drue Tranquill and Nick Bolton and running back Kareem Hunt. All four of those were listed as “doubtful” on the Friday injury report, although none were actually injured, they were denoted as “NIR (Coaching)” by the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, for the Broncos, their list of inactives included no surprises. Defensive lineman Matt Henningsen was on it despite being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. It marks his third-straight deactivation after an elevation.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-CHIEFS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • LB Level Bailey
  • OT Frank Crum
  • DL Matt Henningsen
  • DE Enyi Uwazurike
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB)

CHIEFS:

  • DT Chris Jones
  • Edge rusher George Karlaftis
  • TE Travis Kelce
  • QB Patrick Mahomes
  • CB Trent McDuffie
  • RB Isaiah Pacheco
  • OT Jawaan Taylor

Denver Broncos

Broncos will face Carson Wentz, not Patrick Mahomes...

Andrew Mason

Carson Wentz won’t lack for motivation against Broncos

Kansas City's fill-in quarterback, nine-year veteran Carson Wentz, has plenty of motivation as he looks to revive his career.

11 hours ago

Bengals QB Joe Burrow impacts Broncos playoff hopes...

Andrew Mason

Broncos now face do-or-die situation against Chiefs

The Bengals took down the Steelers on Saturday night, closing the Broncos' back door to the postseason for good.

16 hours ago

Broncos RB Tyler Badie...

Andrew Mason

Broncos won’t activate Tyler Badie from IR for Week 18

Broncos RB Tyler Badie will not be activated for Sunday's game as he continues working his way toward a potential return.

23 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Why Sean Payton knows this is a Broncos season to remember

Sean Payton turned reflective Friday as he noted through the example of the team photo that this year's Broncos are special.

2 days ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain is the favorite to win major NFL award ‘It’s pretty special’

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II could be on the verge of joining a rare club as he has climbed to the favorite for the NFL DPOY

2 days ago

Chiefs Broncos Patrick Mahomes Travis Kelce...

Will Petersen

The Chiefs injury report before the Broncos game is hilariously long

The Chiefs won't play QB Patrick Mahomes against the Broncos on Sunday, and that's only the beginning of star players who won't see the field

2 days ago

Chiefs inactives include Mahomes, Kelce