COLORADO AVALANCHE

Avalanche may have dodged a bullet on Scott Wedgewood injury

Jan 3, 2025, 1:46 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche won a wild game against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night, but there was still concern afterwards for goalie Scott Wedgewood.

He went down in a heap and was withering in pain early in the third period after an awkward collision. Starter Mackenzie Blackwood replaced the usual backup Wedgewood, and Colorado rallied for a dramatic 6-5 victory.

Wedgewood was spotted in a boot after the game, but showed up to practice on Friday with no boot or crutches. He didn’t participate, but it was a good sign to see him at Family Sports Center and appearing to be in relatively good health.

After practice, head coach Jared Bednar didn’t have an exact update, but he expects Wedgewood will be “week-to-week” in his recovery. Bednar noted Wedgewood is still being evaluated, but this is better than him saying Wedgewood broke or tore something and would be out for months.

Since being acquired from the Nashville Predators, Wedgewood is 4-2-0 with the Avs. He has a save percentage of .917 and is giving up 2.35 goals per game. Both he and Blackwood have been significant upgrades over Justus Annunen and Alexandar Georgiev in net.

Colorado is hot, winners of winners of six games in a row and sitting with 48 points at 24-15-0 on the season. And thankfully, it appears Scott Wedgewood should be back in goal at some point later in January or in early February. The Avalanche will need him for the stretch run and the postseason.

Avalanche may have dodged a bullet on Scott Wedgewood injury