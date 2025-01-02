P.J. Locke selected as Broncos’ Ed Block Courage Award winner

P.J. Locke is one of the most-respected Denver Broncos players within the locker room, and on Thursday, he received an honor reflecting that.

Locke was voted by his teammates as the winner of the team’s Ed Block Courage Award, which since 1984 has been bestowed upon one player from each team on the basis of showing courage, character and effort. And few on any team could be more deserving of the honor than Locke.

Perhaps the defining moment for this came late in the 2023 season, when Locke was unable to fly for medical reasons as he dealt with the after-effects of a throat contusion. So, with the Broncos facing a massive Saturday-night game in Detroit, he rode to Ford Field in an RV with three Broncos officials, two of whom split the driving for a round-trip odyssey that covered 40 hours and 2,600 miles.

This year, Locke dealt with a thumb injury that caused him to miss two games before he returned in Week 10 at Kansas City.

But of equal significance is Locke’s career arc, as he took the long way to earn a starting spot in the NFL. Cut by the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of training camp in 2019, Locke worked his way onto the Broncos’ practice squad by the end of that season, then became a special-teamer after sticking on the roster in 2020.

He gradually worked his way up, earning his initial first-team snaps in 2022 at Tennessee before emerging as a starter in 2023 in the wake of a Kareem Jackson suspension. Locke did so well that the Broncos gave him two-year contract extension in the past offseason.

Locke has often spoken of how his football path made him into the player and person he’s become. He’s always been willing to show appreciation for those who came before him and their influence on him — particularly former Broncos safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

But there has long been a chip on his shoulder that has driven him.

“With how I grew up, I was always pretty much an underdog, in a way,” “>Locke said during a 2022 interview. “I was a three-star (recruit) coming out of high school. I had people telling me I shouldn’t go to Oregon, I shouldn’t go to Texas because it’s a bunch of five-stars. And then I ended up starting my freshman year.

“So, even through high school, people were saying that I was slow, and I had to prove it to people. I had to run track and blow everybody out of the water.”

He’s been making his case successfully ever since.

Winners of the Denver Broncos Ed Block Courage Award:

1984: Guard Keith Bishop

1985: Defensive end Rulon Jones

1986: Nose tackle Rubin Carter

1987: Safety Dennis Smith

1988: Running back Gerald Willhite

1989: Linebacker Rick Dennison

1990: Center Keith Kartz

1991: Quarterback John Elway

1992: Safety Dennis Smith

1993: Outside linebacker Simon Fletcher

1994: Safety Rondell Jones

1995: Linebacker Dave Wyman

1996: Wide receiver Ed McCaffrey

1997: Safety Steve Atwater

1998: Offensive tackle Tony Jones

1999: Wide receiver Rod Smith

2000: Linebacker John Mobley

2001: Running back Terrell Davis

2002: Linebacker Keith Burns

2003: Center Tom Nalen

2004: Guard Dan Neil

2005: Tight end/offensive tackle Dwayne Carswell

2006: Linebacker Louis Green

2007: Defensive end John Engelberger

2008: Safety Marquand Manuel

2009: Safety Brian Dawkins

2010: Offensive tackle Ryan Clady

2011: Edge rusher Elvis Dumervil

2012: Guard Chris Kuper

2013: Running back Knowshon Moreno

2014: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

2015: Linebacker Brandon Marshall

2016: Center Matt Paradis

2017: Linebacker Todd Davis

2018: Tight end Jeff Heuerman

2019: Fullback Andy Janovich

2020: Edge rusher Bradley Chubb

2021: Wide receiver Courtland Sutton

2022: Wide receiver KJ Hamler

2023: Running back Javonte Williams

2024: Safety P.J. Locke