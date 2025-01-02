Jonathon Cooper wins Broncos’ Darrent Williams Good Guy Award

Jonathon Cooper didn’t earn his new contract by on-field work alone. He got it through leadership, diligence and being one of the players who serves as a spokesperson for the team.

Those distinctions helped him earn one of the Broncos’ most-cherished honors Thursday, as he was selected as the 2024 winner of the Darrent Williams Good Guy award.

Named for the cornerback who was tragically murdered on New Year’s Day 2007 after two stellar seasons with the Broncos, the award is annually bestowed upon the Broncos player who “best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.” Denver-area media who regularly cover the Broncos vote on the award.

On Orange and Blue Today, the DenverSports.com daily show focusing on the Broncos, you regularly see Cooper offering his insight from the locker room as one of the most insightful and plugged-in members of the roster.

On the field, Cooper has a career-high 9.5 sacks, placing him second on the Broncos. He led the team last season with 8.5 sacks, delivering a body of work that compelled the team to offer him a four-year contract extension in November, which he readily accepted.

No offensive player won the award until quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earned the honor in 2021. The first winner, eventual Hall of Fame safety John Lynch, shared a secondary with Williams in 2005 and 2006, when the Broncos went 23-11 and played in an AFC Championship Game.

Lynch is one of three Pro Football Hall of Famers to win the award, along with cornerback Champ Bailey and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Winners of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award:

2007: Safety John Lynch

2008: Defensive end Ebenezer Ekuban

2009: Edge rusher Elvis Dumervil

2010: Linebacker Mario Haggan

2011: Cornerback Champ Bailey

2012: Linebacker Wesley Woodyard

2013: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

2014: Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton

2015: Linebacker Brandon Marshall

2016: Edge rusher DeMarcus Ware

2017: Safety Justin Simmons

2018: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

2019: Safety Justin Simmons

2020: Safety Justin Simmons

2021: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

2022: Left guard Dalton Risner

2023: Right tackle Mike McGlinchey

2024: Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper