Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Jonathon Cooper wins Broncos’ Darrent Williams Good Guy Award

Jan 2, 2025, 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:51 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jonathon Cooper didn’t earn his new contract by on-field work alone. He got it through leadership, diligence and being one of the players who serves as a spokesperson for the team.

Those distinctions helped him earn one of the Broncos’ most-cherished honors Thursday, as he was selected as the 2024 winner of the Darrent Williams Good Guy award.

Named for the cornerback who was tragically murdered on New Year’s Day 2007 after two stellar seasons with the Broncos, the award is annually bestowed upon the Broncos player who “best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.” Denver-area media who regularly cover the Broncos vote on the award.

On Orange and Blue Today, the DenverSports.com daily show focusing on the Broncos, you regularly see Cooper offering his insight from the locker room as one of the most insightful and plugged-in members of the roster.

On the field, Cooper has a career-high 9.5 sacks, placing him second on the Broncos. He led the team last season with 8.5 sacks, delivering a body of work that compelled the team to offer him a four-year contract extension in November, which he readily accepted.

No offensive player won the award until quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earned the honor in 2021. The first winner, eventual Hall of Fame safety John Lynch, shared a secondary with Williams in 2005 and 2006, when the Broncos went 23-11 and played in an AFC Championship Game.

Lynch is one of three Pro Football Hall of Famers to win the award, along with cornerback Champ Bailey and edge rusher DeMarcus Ware.

Winners of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award:

  • 2007: Safety John Lynch
  • 2008: Defensive end Ebenezer Ekuban
  • 2009: Edge rusher Elvis Dumervil
  • 2010: Linebacker Mario Haggan
  • 2011: Cornerback Champ Bailey
  • 2012: Linebacker Wesley Woodyard
  • 2013: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
  • 2014: Defensive tackle Terrance Knighton
  • 2015: Linebacker Brandon Marshall
  • 2016: Edge rusher DeMarcus Ware
  • 2017: Safety Justin Simmons
  • 2018: Cornerback Chris Harris Jr.
  • 2019: Safety Justin Simmons
  • 2020: Safety Justin Simmons
  • 2021: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater
  • 2022: Left guard Dalton Risner
  • 2023: Right tackle Mike McGlinchey
  • 2024: Edge rusher Jonathon Cooper

Denver Broncos

Pat Surtain...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain again wins award named for Demaryius Thomas

Three is a magic number for Pat Surtain II, who earned his third-straight team MVP award after garnering his third-consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

24 minutes ago

Broncos Nik Bonitto sacks Patrick Mahomes...

Andrew Mason

Three Broncos named to Pro Bowl Games

Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Surtain II were named on Thursday to the NFL's overhauled all-star celebration.

2 hours ago

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix delivers excellent answer about the pressure on the Broncos

"I believe pressure is a privilege, and I was taught that a long time ago," Broncos QB Bo Nix said on Wednesday as Denver prepares for K.C.

17 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says Chiefs earned right to rest stars against Broncos

"A credit to Kansas City, Andy (Reid) and his team, when you go 15-1 you're afforded those positions," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said

20 hours ago

Broncos defense led by Vance Joseph...

Andrew Mason

Broncos defense has a week to reverse its slide

The Broncos defense has fallen so far in recent weeks that it is last in the NFL in total defense this month.

21 hours ago

Broncos will face Carson Wentz, not Patrick Mahomes...

Andrew Mason

It’s official: Broncos won’t see Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs made official what had been speculated about for a week: that Patrick Mahomes will not play against Denver.

21 hours ago

Jonathon Cooper wins Broncos’ Darrent Williams Good Guy Award