DENVER BRONCOS

Pat Surtain again wins award named for Demaryius Thomas

Jan 2, 2025, 10:27 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Pat Surtain II keeps stacking honors in threes.

Not even three hours after he was selected to his third-consecutive Pro Bowl, Surtain earned his third-straight Demaryius Thomas MVP award as voted on by Denver-area media who cover the Broncos regularly.

The award, which was instituted late in the 2021 season in the wake of Thomas’ untimely death, has gone to a defensive player in each season. Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons won the honor in 2021, with Surtain taking it in each successive season.

The award is given to the Broncos player who has the greatest impact on the team — not only on the field, but away from it. Surtain has also been one of the most active Broncos in the Denver area since joining the team as a first-round draft pick in 2021.

Surtain has allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 57.9 passer rating when targeted, per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. That is the second-lowest passer rating when targeted among the 137 cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps; only Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr., at 47.0, is better.

The former Alabama standout drew Cincinnati Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for much of last Saturday’s game and allowed just 27 yards on three receptions. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow targeted Chase six times when Surtain was in coverage. Surtain’s performance came despite sustaining an ankle injury on an interception 13 days earlier against Indianapolis. Despite the pain, Surtain has played through the injury.

Chase accumulated 75 yards on 6 receptions at the expense of other Denver defenders, per PFF data.

Surtain has allowed just one touchdown this year, in Week 8 against Carolina. His coverage frees safeties to attack and sets up sack opportunities up front, helping result in the Broncos setting a team franchise record for sacks with 58. Plenty of defenders are involved with that accumulation, of course, but Surtain is the straw that stirs the drink, and his latest honor reflects that status.

Winners of the Demaryius Thomas MVP Award:

  • 2021: Safety Justin Simmons
  • 2022: Cornerback Pat Surtain II
  • 2023: Cornerback Pat Surtain II
  • 2024: Cornerback Pat Surtain II

