Andy Reid won’t say yet if Chiefs starters will play against Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a big decision to make this coming weekend against the Denver Broncos.

Will he or won’t he play his starters?

The 15-1 Chiefs have the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs locked up and a first-round bye. They have nothing to play for, other than the fact their last game was on Dec. 25 and their next game won’t be until Jan. 18 or 19. That’s a potential long time off for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones and others.

And despite multiple reports on Sunday that Reid will indeed rest his best players, on Monday Kansas City’s head coach wasn’t ready to make anything official. At least not until Reid addresses his team.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he hasn’t discussed playtime for Week 18 with the team yet and won’t address it until he speaks with them directly. Leaguewide belief if KC will rest their key starters, including Patrick Mahomes. But nothing has been made official just yet. pic.twitter.com/KPzXklkmJ6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2024

Obviously, the Broncos are hoping Reid has his star Chiefs players in street clothes. Denver needs to win to clinch its first playoff berth since 2015, and going against QB Carson Wentz and the backups is a lot more appealing.

Yes, the Broncos can get in with a loss if the Bengals and Dolphins also both lose, but no one wants to back into the postseason. And after heartbreaking defeats by Los Angeles and Cincinnati over the last couple of weeks, fans are desperate for a win.

We’ll see if Reid eventually reveals his plan later this week, but hopefully he plays it safe. If not, Denver could potentially lose three straight to end its season and let a golden opportunity slip away.