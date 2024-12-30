Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Sean Payton discusses conversion decision, timeout usage

Dec 30, 2024, 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:43 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton admitted Monday to second-guessing his decision to bypass a two-point conversion attempt with 8 seconds remaining in the Broncos’ 30-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

“Oh, certainly. You go through it all the time, relative to what the call would have been based on the outcome,” Payton said. “You always second-guess or — you always do that as a head coach.”

Ultimately, the choice — which was a surprising one given the percentages involved and the game flow — came down to a “gut” feeling.

“And so, I know I kind of felt I trusted my gut at the moment,” he said..

View on Threads

As for the use of two timeouts during the Bengals’ second overtime drive:

PAYTON DEFENDED HIS TIMEOUT CHOICES

… “Listen, you have ’em, and part of it is just calming things down,” he said when asked about utilizing timeouts while the Bengals drove to what would be a missed 33-yard field-goal attempt.

Payton explained that the timeouts — which were called with 4:15 and 3:32 remaining in the extra frame — were used “partly to give our guys a break.” Denver’s defense was fatigued by then, having lingered on the field as the Bengals marched up and down the field at will throughout the contest. Cincinnati didn’t even punt until overtime.

Of course, the timeouts were called with 33 and 39 seconds remaining on the play clock, respectively. Thus, the timeouts appeared to have been called a game-clock saving mode — which would have mattered if the Broncos were trying to escape sudden death with a win.

But that’s something that would have been largely irrelevant in the specific scenario presented Saturday, since the Broncos needed only a tie to get the desired result. That was a point Payton mentioned after the game.

But to focus on Payton’s point regarding the defense needing “a break,” Cincinnati ran 24 more plays than the Broncos, and had a massive time-of-possession advantage — 14 minutes and 59 seconds. In overtime, the Bengals held the ball for nearly seven minutes, while the Broncos had it for not even two minutes as they went three-and-out both times. So, there was something to that.

But nevertheless, such scrutiny comes with end-game decisions that don’t work out — especially given the extensive work the Broncos put into game management and rehearsing end-of-half scenarios. For a second-consecutive week with a playoff spot on the line, the choices drew scrutiny.

View on Threads

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

It’s time for Sean Payton to finally turn Bo Nix loose

The Broncos head coach needs to trust his rookie quarterback, allowing him to do more than just dink and dunk his way down the field

4 hours ago

Broncos vs. Chiefs...

Andrew Mason

Broncos will play Sunday afternoon with playoffs on the line

In need of a win to make their first playoff appearance since the 2015 season, Denver will play Kansas City in the afternoon slot

14 hours ago

Broncos vs. Bengals...

Andrew Mason

Broncos made the wrong 2-point call, but it shouldn’t have come down to that

The Broncos fell in overtime after going for one in the final moments, but when you don't force a punt in regulation, these things happen.

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

One good drive doesn’t erase three golden opportunities missed

A hard-to-believe touchdown throw will get all of the attention, but the Broncos blew a golden opportunity to punch their postseason ticket

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix: ‘I want the ball and a chance to win,’ but also missed in OT

"Well me, I have no decision making, so I'm trying to go for two," Broncos QB Bo Nix said after the heartbreaking loss to the Bengals

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton admits ‘tie element’ was why Broncos didn’t go for two

The controversial decision by Broncos head coach Sean Payton will be discussed over and over again for days, weeks and perhaps months to come

2 days ago

Sean Payton discusses conversion decision, timeout usage