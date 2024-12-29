One good drive doesn’t erase three golden opportunities missed

The magical moment was there for the Broncos. The breakthrough play for Bo Nix was on display.

Trailing 24-17 with :08 to play, and facing a fourth-and-one, Denver seemed to pull off a miracle. Their quarterback evaded pressure, threw up a pass toward the end zone and witnessed prayers being answered. Marvin Mims hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch, keeping hope alive for the Broncos in Cincinnati.

It put Denver in a position to win a game that had no business winning. They hadn’t forced the Bengals to punt all night. If not for an injury timeout in the final two minutes of the game, Cincy would’ve kicked the game-winning field goal with less than 20 seconds to play in the game.

But things had gone the Broncos way. Against all odds, they still had a chance to pull a victory from the jaws of defeat. Despite the circumstances, Nix had the opportunity to be a hero in the waning moments.

Denver had gone 70 yards in less than 90 seconds. They were a two-point conversion away from punching their ticket to the postseason for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50, in perhaps the most-improbable manner possible.

Instead of going for the win, however, the Broncos settled for overtime. Knowing that a tie would get them into the playoffs, Sean Payton took the ultra-conservative approach.

It was a decision that came back to bite his team. And it also provided plenty of reasons to reassess his quarterback.

Had Payton gone for two, and had Nix converted, the hero worship would’ve been off the charts in the Mile High City. It would’ve been a Tebow-esque victory, with the circumstances and numbers not mattering. The rookie quarterback would’ve been a folk hero, a player who turned a sure loss into an improbable win, with the playoffs on the line.

It didn’t turn out that way, however. Ultimately, the Bengals won in overtime, keeping their hopes alive for the playoffs and delaying the Broncos postseason invite.

As a result, the coronation of Nix was put on pause. And a realistic look at the final minutes of the game suddenly come into play.

With the score tied at 17-17, Denver took possession at their own 40-yard line with 5:08 to play. They stood a couple of first downs away from kicking a game-winning field goal, considering that Cincinnati was down to one timeout.

But the Broncos couldn’t capitalize. More accurately, Nix couldn’t seize the moment.

Facing a third-and-15 near midfield, the quarterback needed to get a first down in order to keep the drive alive. He needed to convert in order to put a game-winning field goal in play; anything short of a first down would almost assuredly lead to a punt. He needed make a play in an obvious passing situation in order to lead his team to victory.

What did Nix do? He threw an interception.

That gave the Bengals great field position, which ultimately led to the go-ahead touchdown. Yes, Nix ultimately tied the game with his miracle throw to Mims, but that wouldn’t have been necessary if he could’ve converted with the game on the line.

A first down would’ve buried Cincinnati. But that wasn’t the only time in the final minutes that a big play would’ve led to victory.

In overtime, the Bengals got the ball first. They had to punt, giving the ball to the Broncos with 6:43 in the game.

A score would’ve won in for Denver. Burning the clock would’ve led them to the tie they needed for a postseason berth.

The Broncos went three-and-out, burning less than 90 seconds off the clock in the process. They had a chance to move the chains, however, but Nix miss Troy Franklin down the right sideline on third-and-six. It was an easy first down, if not more. And the quarterback was muttering “I missed him” after the series.

But that didn’t do in Denver. They were given another chance.

After the missed throw from Nix to Franklin, the Bengals marched for what seemed like the walk-off field goal. But when Cody York hit the left upright from 33 yards out, the Broncos were still alive.

Now, the tie was certainly in play. Sure, it would’ve been a less-than-satisfying way of getting into the postseason, but it still would’ve gotten the job done. In two weeks, no one would’ve cared that Denver backed into the playoffs with a tie.

All the Broncos needed was a first down. Move the chains and the game was over. But they couldn’t get it done.

Denver went three-and-out, thanks in part to a missed third-down throw by Nix, and burned just 16 seconds off the clock before having to punt. Cincinnati took possession, marched 63 yards and won the game with a touchdown.

Ultimately, Joe Burrow delivered. With the Bengals season on the line, their QB came up big.

The same can’t be said for the Broncos quarterback. And a miracle touchdown pass doesn’t change that fact.

Nix threw a pick with the game tied at 17-17. He missed an open receiver on third down in overtime. And he couldn’t move the chains when a first down would’ve iced the game.

That’s three strikes, in big moments. And they’re more important than the crazy, game-tying touchdown pass.

Yes, the throw to Mims in the waning seconds was huge. Sure, it showed that the Broncos quarterback had some mojo. But it wasn’t enough. And that’s all that matters.

The Broncos needed a field goal in the final minutes of the game. They needed a first down or two in overtime. If they’d gotten it done in those situations, they’d be headed to the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Instead, Denver’s postseason fate is still up in the air.

Why? Because one magical moment couldn’t overcome multiple missed opportunities.

The Broncos had a chance to punch their ticket on Saturday. Their quarterback pulled off a miraculous finish that was worthy of a playoff berth, To some extent.

A come-from-behind win would’ve been a dramatic way to earn a spot in the postseason, but it wouldn’t have been telling. It would’ve hidden the truth.

Denver isn’t in the postseason at this point because they couldn’t close the door on a Bengals team that was begging to be put out to pasture. And that’s a shame.

Blame Bo. Blame Sean. Blame whoever is around.

The reality is that the Broncos had three late possessions to ice the game and return to the playoffs. They were unable to do so.

That’s on the head coach. That’s on the quarterback. And until a better postseason performance emerges, that’s the question that will linger.

The Broncos had so many chances to win the game on Sunday, but kept falling flat. That’s on Nix. That’s on Payton. And there’s no way around that fact.

