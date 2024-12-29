Bo Nix: ‘I want the ball and a chance to win,’ but also missed in OT

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix wanted to go for the two-point conversion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

That didn’t happen.

The Broncos scored with eight seconds left, after Nix hit Marvin Mims. Jr for a miracle touchdown, and the Broncos could’ve played for the win.

Instead, down 24-23, head coach Sean Payton chose to kick the extra point and send the game to overtime. It backfired, as Denver lost by a final score of 30-24 and failed to clinch a postseason berth for a second straight week.

After the game, Nix was asked about the controversial decision and said its best he’s not the one who was making it.

“Well me, I have no decision making, so I’m trying to go for two. But at the end of the day that’s probably not always the wisest decision. I’m glad I don’t make the decisions for our team because I would go off straight emotion and what I want to do,” Nix said.

Still, with the playoffs on the line for the first time since 2015, the Broncos chose to give the ball back to Bengals QB Joe Burrow based on a coin toss. He possessed it three times in OT, eventually punching in a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the final moments.

Nix and the Broncos offense went three-and-out twice in the extra session, not taking advantage of a Cincinnati field goal that hit the uprights.

The rookie QB was asked again about wanting to go for the two-point conversion in regulation, but lamented the two bad drives in OT.

“Yeah, I definitely want the ball and a chance to win the game, but we had a chance in overtime to do that and I missed that one. It was a good decision by us, kick the (extra point) play for overtime and we had stopped them enough to feel good about it,” Nix said.

Nix missed Troy Franklin on what would’ve been a key third-down conversion, a frustrating theme of this season.

“We thought we could move the ball in overtime but we didn’t. They got the final drive there,” Nix said.

Now, the Broncos either need to beat the Chiefs next weekend or get help to make the playoffs. For Bo Nix, it sure sounds like he wishes they went for two, but he knows that’s not his call.

It’s a choice that will be talked about for a long time, especially if Denver’s season ends next week.