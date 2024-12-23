Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Vegas makes Broncos underdogs to Bengals for big game

Dec 23, 2024, 1:01 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos just need to win one of their final two games to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 but the oddsmakers think it’ll be an uphill battle on Saturday when the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals.

Playing for their own postseason life, the Bengals need to win each of their final two games and have the Broncos lose in Week 18. If it happens, it would mark an improbable comeback of five straight wins to end their season to get into the dance. Everyone seems to know Cincy is solid given their recent team success and count the books among those who value the Bengals.

The Bengals are three-point favorites in the contest hosting Denver, with Vegas expecting the total score to be around 50. Thus, prognosticators are picking a 26-23 final in favor of Cincinnati.

While the Bengals are hot, the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Denver was outscored in the second half but had a few extra days to prepare for another road game whereas Cincinnati played on Sunday and has a slightly shortened week.

There are many matchups to watch in the contest, of course, the headliner will be the quarterbacks with star Joe Burrow against thriving rookie Bo Nix. Maybe just as exciting for real football fans will be the triple-crown-chasing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase against Denver’s strong secondary led by Pat Surtain II. On the other side of the field will be Tee Higgins against Riley Moss, or that’s what Broncos fans hope since their corner has been banged up in recent weeks. Where the Broncos might be able to take advantage is on offense, since Cincinnati’s defense has allowed the fifth most points in the NFL this season.

The two franchise have met 33 times and this will be one of the more memorable matchups. The last time Denver made the playoffs, they clinched against the Bengals too. But the Bengals got the better of the Broncos in their last meeting in 2021. All-time Denver leads the series 22-11.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos loss to the Chargers is squarely on Sean Payton

The Broncos blew an 11-point lead in Los Angeles, falling to the Chargers because their head coach didn't stick to the plan he had devised

7 hours ago

Broncos fullback Michael Burton...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos are scoring like they haven’t in 10 years

But the Broncos are also giving up points at a high clip, too, and that raises concerns for the final two weeks of the season.

13 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos didn’t get any help in their playoff quest

The Broncos won't back into the playoffs -- at least not this week -- after results went against them early Sunday.

23 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton reacts to ‘garbage’ written about end-of-half management

Broncos coach Sean Payton wasn't having any of it regarding critiques of the end-of-first-half momentum from Thursday.

1 day ago

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto...

Andrew Mason

Bonitto fined for celebratory gesture in Week 15

Nik Bonitto had a fine waiting for him for the NFL for his celebratory gesture following a touchdown last week.

2 days ago

Broncos loss Justin Herbert Jonathon Cooper...

Will Petersen

Broncos loss in L.A. was only their second most painful this year

What happened in the Broncos loss to Kansas City was actually worse, being stunned in an instant versus a long and painful collapse

3 days ago

Vegas makes Broncos underdogs to Bengals for big game