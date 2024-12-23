Vegas makes Broncos underdogs to Bengals for big game

The Denver Broncos just need to win one of their final two games to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015 but the oddsmakers think it’ll be an uphill battle on Saturday when the team faces the Cincinnati Bengals.

Playing for their own postseason life, the Bengals need to win each of their final two games and have the Broncos lose in Week 18. If it happens, it would mark an improbable comeback of five straight wins to end their season to get into the dance. Everyone seems to know Cincy is solid given their recent team success and count the books among those who value the Bengals.

The Bengals are three-point favorites in the contest hosting Denver, with Vegas expecting the total score to be around 50. Thus, prognosticators are picking a 26-23 final in favor of Cincinnati.

While the Bengals are hot, the Broncos are coming off a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Denver was outscored in the second half but had a few extra days to prepare for another road game whereas Cincinnati played on Sunday and has a slightly shortened week.

There are many matchups to watch in the contest, of course, the headliner will be the quarterbacks with star Joe Burrow against thriving rookie Bo Nix. Maybe just as exciting for real football fans will be the triple-crown-chasing wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase against Denver’s strong secondary led by Pat Surtain II. On the other side of the field will be Tee Higgins against Riley Moss, or that’s what Broncos fans hope since their corner has been banged up in recent weeks. Where the Broncos might be able to take advantage is on offense, since Cincinnati’s defense has allowed the fifth most points in the NFL this season.

The two franchise have met 33 times and this will be one of the more memorable matchups. The last time Denver made the playoffs, they clinched against the Bengals too. But the Bengals got the better of the Broncos in their last meeting in 2021. All-time Denver leads the series 22-11.