Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

CU FOOTBALL

Buffs land another option to potentially replace Shedeur Sanders

Dec 18, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:43 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs have landed a QB in the transfer portal, leading to another potential option to replace the departing Shedeur Sanders.

Per several reports, Deion Sanders has signed Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames. It was discussed last week this could happen, and now it appears to be official.

The nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, quarterback Julian “Juju” Lewis is also heading to Boulder, so it appears there will be a competition between Lewis and Salter to be Coach Prime’s next starter.

While Lewis is an exciting high school prospect, Salter brings experience and big numbers to CU. The soon-to-be senior has thrown for 5,889 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in 35 career games.

Liberty has been on of the best teams in CUSA since joining the conference in part thanks to Slater, who has led them to a 21-4 record while starting. In 2023, they won the conference and played in the Fiesta Bowl while Slater led it in passing touchdowns. The spread option quarterback started at Tennessee and makes a lot of plays both on the ground and with his arm.

Shedeur Sanders is the potential No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the year and also finished No. 8 in the Heisman trophy voting. He helped Colorado in a big way go 9-3 this season, finishing No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Now Deion Sanders has two great options to replace his son. It’ll be fun to follow the battle between Salter and Lewis all summer long.

CU Football

Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis #10 of the Carrollton High School Trojans walks off the field against the West...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders compares new Buffs QB Julian Lewis to Shedeur

Julian Lewis will play for a championship on Wednesday night and Deion Sanders is already seeing similarities to Shedeur Sanders

23 hours ago

SEPTEMBER 28: Jehiem Oatis #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime lands a big-time transfer from Alabama

Jaheim Oatis visited Boulder on Monday and committed to play for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the same day

2 days ago

Nikhai Hill-Green #41 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs lose standout defender to portal but Prime is prepared

The Buffs already believed they would be losing senior Nikhai Hill-Green this offseason but Jaheim Oatis may be in

2 days ago

Travis Hunter is now the second Heisman Trophy winner in Colorado history, joining 1994 winner Rash...

Trent Finnegan

How Travis Hunter’s Heisman victory speech struck a chord

Colorado's Travis Hunter didn’t just win the Heisman Trophy; he stole the show, the moment, and maybe a few hearts in the process on Saturday

3 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter gives emotional, amazing speech after Heisman win

Travis Hunter's reaction to winning Heisman was almost as outstanding as his play, he broke down as he gave a speech for winning the award

4 days ago

Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes takes the field for the NCAAF game agains...

Jake Shapiro

WATCH: Travis Hunter hugs Prime, Lil Wayne as he wins Heisman

Travis Hunter became the 89th winner of the Heisman Trophy on Saturday and his first move was to thank Coach Prime and Lil Wayne.

4 days ago

Buffs land another option to potentially replace Shedeur Sanders