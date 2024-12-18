Buffs land another option to potentially replace Shedeur Sanders

The CU Buffs have landed a QB in the transfer portal, leading to another potential option to replace the departing Shedeur Sanders.

Per several reports, Deion Sanders has signed Kaidon Salter from the Liberty Flames. It was discussed last week this could happen, and now it appears to be official.

The nation’s No. 6 overall recruit, quarterback Julian “Juju” Lewis is also heading to Boulder, so it appears there will be a competition between Lewis and Salter to be Coach Prime’s next starter.

While Lewis is an exciting high school prospect, Salter brings experience and big numbers to CU. The soon-to-be senior has thrown for 5,889 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions, while also rushing for 2,006 yards and 21 touchdowns in 35 career games.

Liberty has been on of the best teams in CUSA since joining the conference in part thanks to Slater, who has led them to a 21-4 record while starting. In 2023, they won the conference and played in the Fiesta Bowl while Slater led it in passing touchdowns. The spread option quarterback started at Tennessee and makes a lot of plays both on the ground and with his arm.

Shedeur Sanders is the potential No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft, was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the year and also finished No. 8 in the Heisman trophy voting. He helped Colorado in a big way go 9-3 this season, finishing No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

Now Deion Sanders has two great options to replace his son. It’ll be fun to follow the battle between Salter and Lewis all summer long.