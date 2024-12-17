Bo Nix thinking about winning Super Bowl, not just one more victory

Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix gave a great quote on Tuesday.

There’s really no other way to slice it.

Nix was asked about the Broncos only needing to win one more game to secure a playoff berth, and instead took a different approach. This is how his press conference ended, and it’s quite the walk-off moment.

The Broncos have three games to win one game. Bo Nix sees it differently: “We got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.” pic.twitter.com/dOOLsCW5tO — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 17, 2024

“We got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl,” Nix said.

Wow! Now that’s a mindset Broncos fans can get behind. Nix isn’t focused on Denver just getting to 10 wins and earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2015. He want his team to finish the season at 12-5 and on a seven-game winning streak.

If the Broncos did that, they’d need to rattle off four more victories in a row in the playoffs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and make Nix’s prediction come true. It’d be a stunning feat for Nix to accomplish as a rookie, but you have to like his swagger. He’s got the same mindset as a column I penned this morning: Why shouldn’t this team dream big?

Nix’s quote will inevitably create a lot of chatter and headlines, but it’s better than the stale “one game at a time approach” we so often hear from pro athletes.

Now, Bo Nix and the Broncos have to go back it up. That starts on Thursday night in Los Angeles, with a hungry Chargers team waiting. They already beat Denver once earlier this season.