CU FOOTBALL

Coach Prime lands a big-time transfer from Alabama

Dec 16, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

SEPTEMBER 28: Jehiem Oatis #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide...

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jaheim Oatis visited Boulder on Monday and committed to play for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes on the same day.

The nation’s top transfer defender Jaheim Oatis has committed to Colorado, according to ESPN.

Oatis comes in at six-foot-five and 320 pounds. He is a defensive tackle who was a five-star recruit, ranking No. 10 in his class nationally on the line. He landed with Alabama where he has played in 29 games, compiling 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and five pass breakups. 25 of those contests came in his first two seasons as he redshirted his junior season and only played in four games in 2024.

The Buffs have already lost about a dozen players to the portal and will lose more to the NFL Draft like Travis Hunter. Among the departures is linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, who announced he’s headed to the portal next year.

Given the success of last year’s portal defensive lineman BJ Green, Oatis will also get the chance to work with Robert Livingston and Warren Sapp.

Meanwhile, it’s another score for Sanders, who keeps getting Prime portal picks to Boulder.

