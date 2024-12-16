Marvin Mims has turned into a week-in, week-out playmaker

The Denver Broncos came out of their bye week with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. The game did not disappoint, although there were some disappointing plays in the contest as the Broncos came out on top 31-13.

I like when the Broncos make the playoffs. It’s been eight seasons, but with this win over the Colts the Broncos have over a 90 percent chance of making it back to the postseason.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo Nix Continues to Lean on Courtland Sutton

The Broncos team has the utmost confidence in QB Bo Nix. Even when Nix was not playing a great game, the players on both sides of the ball did not lose hope. Nix cut down on his early mistakes, and in the fourth quarter his persistence paid off.

There is no doubt that WR Courtland Sutton is his favorite target. Sutton and Nix have connected on big plays, but against the Colts they could only hit a few times on passes. However, late in the game Sutton ran a stutter route that got him open easily in the end zone and Nix found him for the score.

That type of play is something we can expect more of as this team marches towards the postseason. It was a bad game for the Broncos offense, but in Nix’s worst game of his rookie season, he still had three touchdown passes. Sutton supports his quarterback, and he’s not the only one.

Courtland Sutton defends his QB after a bad day! #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/qNUYO2yVlM — Josh Dover (@JoshuaDover) December 16, 2024

Sutton defended his quarterback, just like a good teammate would. Fans were upset with the team’s performance, but fans with patience were rewarded with a win that once again proves that Mile High Magic is back – because of Nix.

***

Nik Bonnito Goes Marshawn Lynch

Broncos edge Nik Bonitto might be the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He’s among the league leaders in sacks, and Bonitto has really developed into a great player in his third season. With the game still at hand, Bonitto took it upon himself to make a big play that built momentum the Colts could not overcome.

Bonitto read a play that was going to be thrown back to Colts QB Anthony Richardson. Instead of rushing blindly to the passer, Bonitto saw that Richardson was sneaking out after throwing the ball to WR Adonai Mitchell. That alerted Bonitto to an incoming trick play. He was able to pick off the pass (technically credited as a fumble recovery because it was backwards) and take it to the house.

When he crossed into the end zone, Bonitto turned with the ball near his head and grabbed his crotch as he fell backwards onto pay dirt. This celebration was flagged for being lewd, but fans loved it – and it’s already become one of the viral memes from Week 15 in the NFL. Fans also loved the move because it was an homage to the end zone dive that former Seattle Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch made famous years ago.

"BONITTO. UNBELIEVABLE."@Broncos INTERCEPT A DOUBLE PASS FOR A PICK SIX pic.twitter.com/Rt2NlHTYNT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 16, 2024

Bonitto has been amazing this year. What kind of awards could he win for his performance? We are fixing to find out.

***

Marvin Mims Makes Plays Every Week

Second-year WR Marvin Mims Jr. continues to make plays on a weekly basis. In the last game, Mims connected with Nix on a 93-yard touchdown. It was a great play and displayed the elite speed Mims brings to the football field. With the offense struggling in Week 15, Mims had to make an impact a different way.

Mims was a Pro Bowl return man as a rookie in 2023, and he’s known as one of the most dangerous return men in the league. He proved that once again on Sunday with a field-flipping return that sparked the team – and the offense – in the fourth quarter. No matter the situation, the Broncos have to find a way to get Mims the ball.

Mims has incredible speed, but he also runs with patience and vision. He did a great job of waiting for blocks to set up while he ran across the field and down the sideline. Mims even pointed to LB Drew Sanders to get him in the right position to make a key block. On his big plays, you can see how Mims is having fun out there by torturing an opponent.

Marvin Mims Jr. set up the scoring drive with this punt return 🏃‍♂️ 📺: #INDvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/CU9LHNHJau — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2024

He’s no longer a “secret” weapon, but Mims can clearly be a weapon for the Broncos if (when?) they make it to the playoffs. It’s fun to watch him make plays each week either as a receiver or return man (or both).

