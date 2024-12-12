Close
DENVER BRONCOS

‘Bronco for life’ Garett Bolles wants to bring Denver a championship

Dec 12, 2024, 3:07 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles signed a four-year contract extension on Thursday, and he couldn’t be happier.

Bolles, who’s a quote machine, met with the media to discuss his new contract. It’s worth a reported $82 million with $42 million guaranteed. Bolles can make up to $86 million on it overall.

Bolles was slated to be a free agent this offseason and could’ve tested the open market. He didn’t want to do that, repeating a couple of times that Denver is where he and his family want to be.

“This is home for us. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I could’ve hit free agency and earned more money, whatever it is, I never cared about money. I cared about a legacy,” Bolles said.

Bolles was a first-round pick by the Broncos in 2017 and has been through a lot of losing. He’s never made the playoffs or finished with a winning record. Bolles also heard boos from fans as “holding, No. 72 offense” from the referee became all too familiar in his early years.

“It wasn’t easy. I didn’t start off the way I wanted to start off here, but I get to finish how I want to finish. It’s good to be a Bronco for life and I’m just very grateful,” Bolles said.

Now, Bolles has grown into one of the better left tackles in the league. And with Denver sporting an 8-5 record, he’s on the cusp of his first winning season in orange and blue.

His aspirations don’t stop there, as Bolles ultimately wants to deliver Broncos Country a fourth Super Bowl title.

“I’ve been through a lot. You know how it is the last eight years, it hasn’t been great. And this year puts a different pep to my step. Just winning and wanting to win and bringing this state what it deserves, and that’s a championship,” Bolles said.

With Garett Bolles protecting the blindside of rookie sensation Bo Nix, anything feels possible. And another Lombardi Trophy doesn’t seem out of the question in the next four years.

