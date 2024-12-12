For some Broncos, the most important bye rest was mental

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos, like every other team that passes through the harrowing minefield that is a bruising 17-game NFL schedule, are beat up. For most of the players who practiced Monday, being “100 percent” is a condition left behind in the summertime, in the languid days before the team even knew for certain the identity of its starting quarterback.

But for many players, it’s the mental rest that helps most.

“I think that’s how a lot of guys feel,” tight end Adam Trautman said.

Players know they must respond to the crushing pressure of the moments that happen in a sport where your every step is scrutinized by thousands, if not millions. And while long-enduring players are generally the ones who handle it well, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy.

“I actually said it this morning: There’s a certain amount of stress that comes with this job because everyone’s relying on you when your number’s called in the scheme, whatever it is,” Trautman said. “And also when you mess up, there’s millions of people that see it and know about it.

“So it just brings this amount of stress.”

For several days, it wasn’t there. Some players remained in town. Others headed to college towns, hometowns or for some rest and relaxation. Trautman hung out in Colorado; his activities included a Denver Nuggets game.

And all the while, the mental pressure ebbed.

“That kind of wasn’t there during the week, but it’s kind of back [now],” he said. “But that’s also what we feed off of, to be honest.”

But what can feed you can also kill you in high-enough quantities. And what puts food on the table also exacts a toll on mind and body alike.

Still, the physical rest helped.

“I was tired, man,” safety P.J. Locke said. “I feel like my legs was giving out in some of them games where we was playing 80-plus plays. And towards the end of the game I was like, ‘Golly, man, I can’t wait ’til this bye week.’

“So, I’m glad we got the dub, and getting the dub in the bye week is — it feels good. But I didn’t do much. I hung out with the family, I had family out here, didn’t travel. So I just literally stayed in the house.”

But physical recuperation can only do but so much.

“The physical rest is a week doesn’t really do too much, to be honest,” right guard Quinn Meinerz said. “So, no, it was good to get away mentally, good to get away physically, obviously, but there’s that kind of the new little bit of energy to finish out this season.”

There was mental rest for players — and coaches, too. Sean Payton not only gave all of his players the entire week off, he did the same for coaches. So, the “self-scouting” that often happens in a bye didn’t take place.

“There was a time when you collected all your self-scout [information],” Payton said. “Well, that’s done immediately throughout the season. In other words, that’s not like, ‘Oh wait until we have a break and then we’ll — ’ That’s done.”

Of course, the Indianapolis Colts have that same benefit, too. Like the Broncos, their bye was in Week 14. But Payton’s teams have won 10 of their last 13 post-bye games, including a Broncos win at Buffalo last year. Indianapolis has won five of its last six post-bye games.

Denver has a refreshed mental state … but that doesn’t mean the Colts don’t.