DENVER BRONCOS

Brandon Jones practices as Broncos get back to work

Dec 11, 2024, 2:34 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Brandon Jones went through the paces at the start of practice Wednesday as the Denver Broncos returned from their bye week to begin preparing for their massive showdown with the Indianapolis Colts.

Jones, who dealt with an abdomen injury last month, and was limited to 56 percent of the defensive snaps against Cleveland after suffering a groin injury during the game. He has played in 12 games this season, missing only the Atlanta game in Week 11, and delivered generally stellar work. Jones also had a hamstring injury that sidelined him for much of training camp and the preseason.

Devon Key replaced Jones against the Browns, just as he did 15 days earlier against the Falcons.

With Jones injured and cornerback Riley Moss out for the Dec. 2 game, Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy carved up the Broncos secondary, with with Jeudy setting a record for most receiving yards allowed by the Broncos to a single player in one game.

Moss was also seen on the practice field Wednesday, going through the pre-practice stretching period with teammates. He hasn’t played since suffering an MCL injury in the second quarter in Las Vegas on Nov. 24.

Wednesday saw the first full Broncos practice since the win over Cleveland. Sean Payton gave his team the entire week off for its bye, as has become his practice since early in his Saints tenure, when he reached out to then-Eagles coach Andy Reid about why Reid’s teams fared so well after bye weeks. Reid mentioned the full off-week for players and coaches, and Payton has followed suit ever since.

The Broncos returned to work on Monday with meetings and workouts.

“We kind of went through what we felt like we did well and who played well,” Payton said of the team’s return to work Monday. “Guys will work out [and] lift. There’s no grand message.

“The key for us is just the process [and] the routine as we get ready for this game this weekend. Then certainly making the corrections in the game we just played.”

