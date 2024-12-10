Rockies ink veteran to replace Rodgers at second base

The Colorado Rockies are taking a chance on a veteran second baseman in hopes of a rebound year to replace Brendan Rodgers at second base, inking Thairo Estrada to a one-year deal on Tuesday, according to MLB Network.

Estrada, 28, struggled last season for the San Francisco Giants, slashing .217/.247/.343 but was still a positive fWAR (0.4) player thanks to his glove. Really, the Rockies are hoping they’ve bought low on the player Estrada had been the past few years. He was worth 6.3 fWAR in 2022 and 2023 combined thanks to .266/.319/.408 slash with 28 home runs, 44 stolen bases and 111 RBI.

Estrada has played 469 big league games, all for the Giants and New York Yankees. He has spent 351 of those at second base, but also has 92 appearances at shortstop, 31 in the outfield and 13 at third base. Estrada should be the everyday second baseman, replacing former Gold Glover and top pick Rodgers, who the Rockies non-tendered a few weeks ago. The team quickly picked up veteran Kyle Farmer, who boasts a weak bat but should play fine in a utility role since he’s played more than five games in the majors as a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, and shortstop and left field over his 707 career contests.

Together Estrada and Farmer should be joined by Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar and Kris Bryant or Michael Toglia in the infield.

