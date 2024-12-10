Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Payton found something to clean up upon returning from bye

Dec 10, 2024, 10:29 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Amid the good feelings that come from a well-earned bye-week respite comes this reality: In the eyes of Sean Payton, not everything is perfect.

This is part of being a successful coach, of course — always striving for more. The Broncos sit one win away from their first winning season since 2016, but he swatted away the importance of such a milestone.

And then, before he answered the final query of his Monday morning question-and-answer session, he touched on an area bothering him: penalties.

“You do want to be playing for something and playing with confidence, but then also, hopefully you’re eliminating some of the some of the mistakes. Our penalty numbers are still problematic,” he said.

“I don’t like our penalties relative to the offensive line. We’re near the bottom of the league in that category. We’re near the bottom of the league relative to the secondary.

“Those have to get cleaned up or they’ll end up costing you.”

 

View on Threads

 

As it turns out, Payton has a point.

Per data compiled by NFLPenalties.com, Broncos defensive backs have been whistled for 30 infractions this season — including penalties declined or wiped out as a part of offsetting infractions. That figure is tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. That tally is also 7.84 penalties above the league average of 22.16 through 14 weeks.

It’s a bit better for the offensive line, where Denver’s tally of 33 is tied with Atlanta for 10th-most in the NFL. The league average is 29.53 O-line infractions.

But so far this season, there isn’t a correlation between offensive-line and defensive-backfield infractions with a lack of success. The Broncos are one of six teams that rank in the NFL’s bottom 10 — including ties — in both of those categories.

Three of the other five are currently in playoff position: Kansas City (12-1), Buffalo (10-3) and Baltimore (8-5). Dallas (5-8) and Tennessee (3-10) are not.

So, it’s not a be-all end-all in regards to the W-L ledger.

But that doesn’t mean it won’t rankle Payton just a little bit.

Denver Broncos

Broncos playoff race impacted by Joe Burrow....

Andrew Mason

Broncos don’t get any help for No. 7 seed on MNF

The Broncos remain in good playoff shape, but they got no help from the Cowboys against the Bengals on Monday night.

13 hours ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Report: Sean Payton almost went to Bo Nix’s house to draft him

Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sports pregame show that Sean Payton nearly went to Bo Nix's house to tell him the Broncos were drafting him

22 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix has proven that he’s not just a dink-and-dunk passer

Coming out of Oregon, there was a concern that the Broncos rookie quarterback would be a "checkdown Charlie," but he's been the opposite

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Since his first four starts, Bo Nix is the most-improved QB in nearly 20 years

As measured by passer rating, Bo Nix is the most-improved young quarterback from his first four starts to his next nine since 2005.

2 days ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

Broncos’ Cooper fined by NFL for hit on QB

Jonathan Cooper absorbed a five-figure fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jameis Winston last Monday night.

3 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Broncos DC Vance Joseph ranked a top-10 head coach candidate

ESPN's Dan Graziano published a list of the top-10 head coach candidates this offseason, and Vance Joseph checked in at No. 6

4 days ago

Payton found something to clean up upon returning from bye