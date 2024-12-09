Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Report: Sean Payton almost went to Bo Nix’s house to draft him

Dec 9, 2024, 12:22 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

We know that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton loves his rookie QB Bo Nix.

Those reports came out the night the Broncos made Nix the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the quarterback that Payton had targeted, and knew he wanted him in Denver after a private workout in Eugene, Oregon.

But there’s a new wrinkle to the fascination that came out on Sunday, thanks to Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer.

Watch what Glazer reported on the network’s pregame show, saying Payton almost went to Nix’s house to tell him the Broncos were drafting him. Seriously.

This is wacky and kind of fun.

“We all know Sean’s crazy, right? We worked with him. He comes up with this crazy idea like two days before the draft. He says ‘I’m going to fly to where Bo Nix is, and when he gets drafted, I’m going to knock on his door and personally tell him that we’re drafting him.’ Luckily, we talked Sean out of it, but that’s how much he loved this dude,” Glazer said.

Instead, it was a phone call with Nix and the Broncos, in which he asked “you wanna win a Super Bowl?”

That comment from the quarterback might have seemed a little ambitious at the time, but now he’s 8-5 and right there for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. A title might not happen in 2024, but Denver fans can definitely dream about winning a championship with Nix at some point.

And Payton was almost there to deliver the news to Nix he’d be coming to the Broncos in person. What a visual that would’ve been.

Alas, it’s now just a fun story of something that nearly happened. It shows though that Sean Payton was indeed very, very excited to make Nix his next quarterback.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix has proven that he’s not just a dink-and-dunk passer

Coming out of Oregon, there was a concern that the Broncos rookie quarterback would be a "checkdown Charlie," but he's been the opposite

5 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Since his first four starts, Bo Nix is the most-improved QB in nearly 20 years

As measured by passer rating, Bo Nix is the most-improved young quarterback from his first four starts to his next nine since 2005.

20 hours ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

Broncos’ Cooper fined by NFL for hit on QB

Jonathan Cooper absorbed a five-figure fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Jameis Winston last Monday night.

2 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Broncos DC Vance Joseph ranked a top-10 head coach candidate

ESPN's Dan Graziano published a list of the top-10 head coach candidates this offseason, and Vance Joseph checked in at No. 6

3 days ago

Tim Patrick...

Andrew Mason

Why cutting Tim Patrick was still the right call for Broncos

Tim Patrick capped his feel-good story with 2 touchdowns in a Thursday night thriller, but the Broncos still made the right call on him.

3 days ago

Shelby Harris Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Former Broncos DL Shelby Harris not exactly impressed by Bo Nix

Shelby Harris shared his thoughts about Bo Nix on his podcast "We're The Harrises" with former Broncos Chris Harris Jr. and Ryan Harris

4 days ago

Report: Sean Payton almost went to Bo Nix’s house to draft him