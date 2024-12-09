Report: Sean Payton almost went to Bo Nix’s house to draft him

We know that Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton loves his rookie QB Bo Nix.

Those reports came out the night the Broncos made Nix the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix was the quarterback that Payton had targeted, and knew he wanted him in Denver after a private workout in Eugene, Oregon.

But there’s a new wrinkle to the fascination that came out on Sunday, thanks to Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer.

Watch what Glazer reported on the network’s pregame show, saying Payton almost went to Nix’s house to tell him the Broncos were drafting him. Seriously.

This is wacky and kind of fun.

Sean Payton loved Bo Nix so much he almost flew to him to personally tell the QB the Broncos were drafting him 🤣@JayGlazer has more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/RrvYMoQ18i — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2024

“We all know Sean’s crazy, right? We worked with him. He comes up with this crazy idea like two days before the draft. He says ‘I’m going to fly to where Bo Nix is, and when he gets drafted, I’m going to knock on his door and personally tell him that we’re drafting him.’ Luckily, we talked Sean out of it, but that’s how much he loved this dude,” Glazer said.

Instead, it was a phone call with Nix and the Broncos, in which he asked “you wanna win a Super Bowl?”

That comment from the quarterback might have seemed a little ambitious at the time, but now he’s 8-5 and right there for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. A title might not happen in 2024, but Denver fans can definitely dream about winning a championship with Nix at some point.

And Payton was almost there to deliver the news to Nix he’d be coming to the Broncos in person. What a visual that would’ve been.

Alas, it’s now just a fun story of something that nearly happened. It shows though that Sean Payton was indeed very, very excited to make Nix his next quarterback.