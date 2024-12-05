Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Pat Surtain II earns AFC defensive honor for November

Dec 5, 2024, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Pat Surtain II is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the first time.

The fourth-year cornerback earned the honor Thursday for his work in November, which saw him deliver his typical lockdown work. He becomes the first Broncos cornerback to win this honor in 18 years, since first-ballot Hall of Famer Champ Bailey did so in October 2006.

Per the data compiled by SportRadar.com, Surtain allowed just 70 yards on 10 receptions when targeted during the Broncos’ four November games, including a shutout against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. For the season, Surtain has allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 59.2 passer rating when targeting him.

Surtain contained Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy when assigned to him on Monday night, allowing the ex-Broncos wide receiver 37 yards on 3 receptions — compared with 6 catches for 198 yards against the rest of Denver’s defense as Jeudy set a single-game record for most receiving yardage ever accumulated by one player against the Broncos.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats database, Surtain leads the NFL in tight-window throws forced (35.9 percent) and ranks fourth in passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks (60.5) so far this season.

Surtain is the first Broncos defensive player at any position selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Month since Von Miller in September 2021 — his last full month with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He is the ninth different Bronco to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, joining Bailey, Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Deltha O’Neal, Simon Fletcher, Karl Mecklenburg, Dennis Smith and Rulon Jones. The NFL began issuing the awards in 1986, with Jones being the second player ever honored.

Bailey, Fletcher, Mecklenburg and Smith are all Ring of Famers.

Broncos

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

By the numbers, Bo Nix is getting better month by month

The numbers confirm what shows on the eye test and the film: that Bo Nix is improving with each month he plays.

8 hours ago

Josh Reynolds...

Will Petersen

It didn’t take long for ex-Bronco Josh Reynolds to land on new team

The 2-10 Jacksonville Jaguars claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers on Wednesday, 24 hours after he was cut by the Broncos

20 hours ago

Josh Reynolds...

Will Petersen

Broncos make the decision to move on from WR Josh Reynolds

The Broncos waived WR Josh Reynolds on Tuesday, ending his short tenure in orange and blue that also involved a very scary incident

2 days ago

Courtland Sutton Bo Nix Broncos playoffs...

Will Petersen

Broncos have a 76 percent chance to make playoffs, can move up

After beating the Browns in a wild 41-32 game, the 8-5 Broncos have a 76 percent chance of making the playoffs according to ESPN

2 days ago

Mike Shanahan...

Andrew Mason

In excluding Mike Shanahan, the Hall of Fame makes the wrong call — again

Mike Shanahan will have to wait at least one more year for Pro Football Hall of Fame selection, as Mike Holmgren is the coach nominee.

2 days ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Cecil Lammey

Sean Payton has turned Marvin Mims into a not-so secret weapon

By turning the second-year wideout into the "joker" in his offense, the Broncos head coach has unleashed Marvin Mims' big-play ability

2 days ago

Pat Surtain II earns AFC defensive honor for November