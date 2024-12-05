Pat Surtain II earns AFC defensive honor for November

Pat Surtain II is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the first time.

The fourth-year cornerback earned the honor Thursday for his work in November, which saw him deliver his typical lockdown work. He becomes the first Broncos cornerback to win this honor in 18 years, since first-ballot Hall of Famer Champ Bailey did so in October 2006.

Per the data compiled by SportRadar.com, Surtain allowed just 70 yards on 10 receptions when targeted during the Broncos’ four November games, including a shutout against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. For the season, Surtain has allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 59.2 passer rating when targeting him.

Surtain contained Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy when assigned to him on Monday night, allowing the ex-Broncos wide receiver 37 yards on 3 receptions — compared with 6 catches for 198 yards against the rest of Denver’s defense as Jeudy set a single-game record for most receiving yardage ever accumulated by one player against the Broncos.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats database, Surtain leads the NFL in tight-window throws forced (35.9 percent) and ranks fourth in passer rating allowed to opposing quarterbacks (60.5) so far this season.

Surtain is the first Broncos defensive player at any position selected as AFC Defensive Player of the Month since Von Miller in September 2021 — his last full month with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. He is the ninth different Bronco to be named AFC Defensive Player of the Month, joining Bailey, Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Deltha O’Neal, Simon Fletcher, Karl Mecklenburg, Dennis Smith and Rulon Jones. The NFL began issuing the awards in 1986, with Jones being the second player ever honored.

Bailey, Fletcher, Mecklenburg and Smith are all Ring of Famers.