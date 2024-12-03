Close
Broncos have a 76 percent chance to make playoffs, can move up

Dec 3, 2024, 1:24 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

After beating the Cleveland Browns in a wild 41-32 game on Monday Night Football, the Denver Broncos have a 76 percent chance of making the playoffs.

This is according to ESPN, which puts the Indianapolis Colts with a 25 percent shot, the Miami Dolphins at nine percent and the Cincinnati Bengals at just two percent.

The 8-5 Broncos continue to hold onto the No. 7 seed in the AFC, with Indy sitting at 6-7, Miami at 5-7 and Cincy at 4-8. Denver will play the Colts on Dec. 15, and can essentially land a knockout blow if they win that afternoon.

It’s a great spot for Sean Payton, Bo Nix and the rest of the Broncos to be in. The game against the Browns may have taken years off the lives of the fanbase, but two pick-sixes against Jameis Winston and a 93-yard bomb from Nix to Marvin Mims Jr. were enough to escape with a crazy victory.

And how about not just getting into the postseason, but moving up the standings? The Broncos can start thinking about that with the 8-5 Ravens and 8-4 Chargers just in front of them.

Unfortunately, Baltimore holds the tiebreaker with Denver because they beat them earlier this year. Still, the Ravens have games left against the Steelers and Texans, and might slip up in one if not both of those.

Plus, the Broncos play at Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 19, and could get one back after the Chargers beat them at home earlier this year. Jim Harbaugh’s squad also has to take on the Chiefs this coming Sunday.

Avoiding the Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the playoffs is something the Broncos probably wouldn’t say out loud, but it’d be ideal. A likely trip to Houston as the No. 5 seed looks a lot more appealing. Heck, even going to Pittsburgh or Kansas City seems better on paper than a date with the Bills.

There’s still another month to go, but Denver is in a very good playoff position. Now it’s up to them to finish the job and make the tournament for the first time since 2015.

