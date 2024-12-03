Bo Nix thrilled Broncos had ‘complete team win’ in insane victory

There’s no doubt the Denver Broncos win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football was the wildest one yet for Bo Nix in his young NFL career.

Nix threw for 294 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, but those will likely be footnotes in Denver’s crazy 41-32 victory.

In a game with a dozen or more storylines, it was the Broncos defense getting two pick-sixes off Cleveland QB Jameis Winston that will dominate the headlines.

For Nix, especially up 34-32 in the final minutes and with the game on the line, that felt good.

“I saw three turnovers in key parts of the game. Not only turnovers are hard to get, but to return them for touchdowns that’s even harder. The fact they did it twice, it was crazy,” Nix said.

Both linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian were able to take Winston to the house, with McMillian’s pick essentially ending the game. It put the Broncos up by nine points with 1:48 to go. Cody Barton would intercept Winston one last time to seal it.

“It’s kind of nice. I’m over there sitting, the benches, got the heaters over there and I don’t even have to move. So, it’s pretty nice for the offense when they bail us out like that,” Nix said.

Nix did his part. Not only did he find Marvin Mims Jr. for a 93-yard touchdown pass but he got Denver in scoring range multiple times. Javonte Williams and Michael Burton found the end zone, and Wil Lutz also kicked two short field goals.

“It was just a complete team win. We made our plays, got a lot to grow from, and then (our defense) made their plays. They’ve got a lot to grow from. It’s good to have a bye week this week and we’re going to come back and grow from it,” Nix said.

The 8-5 Broncos will indeed be off this coming week before facing the Colts on Dec. 15. A win in that game, and the playoffs are all but a certainty.

For Bo Nix, this is a night he’ll likely never forget. And neither will Broncos Country, in a victory that saw the pendulum swing through all kinds of emotions.