Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Bo Nix thrilled Broncos had ‘complete team win’ in insane victory

Dec 2, 2024, 10:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There’s no doubt the Denver Broncos win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football was the wildest one yet for Bo Nix in his young NFL career.

Nix threw for 294 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, but those will likely be footnotes in Denver’s crazy 41-32 victory.

In a game with a dozen or more storylines, it was the Broncos defense getting two pick-sixes off Cleveland QB Jameis Winston that will dominate the headlines.

For Nix, especially up 34-32 in the final minutes and with the game on the line, that felt good.

“I saw three turnovers in key parts of the game. Not only turnovers are hard to get, but to return them for touchdowns that’s even harder. The fact they did it twice, it was crazy,” Nix said.

Both linebacker Nik Bonitto and cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian were able to take Winston to the house, with McMillian’s pick essentially ending the game. It put the Broncos up by nine points with 1:48 to go. Cody Barton would intercept Winston one last time to seal it.

“It’s kind of nice. I’m over there sitting, the benches, got the heaters over there and I don’t even have to move. So, it’s pretty nice for the offense when they bail us out like that,” Nix said.

Nix did his part. Not only did he find Marvin Mims Jr. for a 93-yard touchdown pass but he got Denver in scoring range multiple times. Javonte Williams and Michael Burton found the end zone, and Wil Lutz also kicked two short field goals.

“It was just a complete team win. We made our plays, got a lot to grow from, and then (our defense) made their plays. They’ve got a lot to grow from. It’s good to have a bye week this week and we’re going to come back and grow from it,” Nix said.

The 8-5 Broncos will indeed be off this coming week before facing the Colts on Dec. 15. A win in that game, and the playoffs are all but a certainty.

For Bo Nix, this is a night he’ll likely never forget. And neither will Broncos Country, in a victory that saw the pendulum swing through all kinds of emotions.

Broncos

Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball after a catch against the Denver Broncos durin...

Jake Shapiro

Jerry Jeudy claps back after big game, boos from Broncos Country

Denver survived Cleveland on Monday and a wild performance from former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who almost stole the Browns a win

19 minutes ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says ‘holy cow’ after Broncos’ wild win over Browns

"It wasn't pretty, and yet in the end we did what we had to," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said after in an insane 41-32 win over Cleveland

37 minutes ago

Broncos inactives vs. Browns...

Andrew Mason

Broncos decativate Drew Sanders after moving him off PUP list

Broncos edge rusher Drew Sanders will have to wait at least 13 more days for his on-field return, as he is inactive for Monday night.

6 hours ago

Broncos white helmet...

Andrew Mason

Broncos excited about white helmets on Monday night

For the first time this season, the Broncos will wear white helmets, which are now a full-time part of the team's uniform ensemble.

10 hours ago

Bo Nix back...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix has been great on the field, but even better off of it

The Broncos rookie quarterback has transformed the culture of the team, putting them in a position to end a nine-year playoff drought

16 hours ago

Broncos players Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos are getting big returns from the Sutton-Nix pairing

Broncos standouts Courtland Sutton and Bo Nix have become one of the league's most-productive pass-catching tandems in recent weeks.

21 hours ago

Bo Nix thrilled Broncos had ‘complete team win’ in insane victory