Kwon Alexander is moving on from Broncos

Kwon Alexander was one of two veteran inside linebackers added to the Broncos’ practice squad in Week 4 after the loss of Alex Singleton to a torn ACL. But after being passed over for a 53-player spot this week, the veteran is moving on.

The Detroit Lions will claim Alexander off the Broncos’ practice squad, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The move comes two days after the Broncos elevated Zach Cunningham from the practice squad to the 53-player roster. Denver had maxed out its practice-squad elevations on Alexander and Cunningham over the last six games, elevating Alexander for contests with the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens. Cunningham got the call in the subsequent three contests.

Cunningham got 13 defensive snaps and 8 special-teams snaps in the three games for which he was active. Alexander received 65 snaps in his three games, with all of his work coming on defense. He also started against the Saints and Ravens.

In recent weeks, Justin Strnad re-emerged as the primary option in place of Singleton at the inside-linebacker spot that aligns next to Cody Barton, who wears the “green dot” helmet as the player who relays the defensive calls upon receiving them through a radio receiver in his helmet.

Strnad started the first three games after Singleton’s injury before Alexander’s start in New Orleans. While he has just one official start since then, he’s been the primary inside linebacker. Strnad saw a season-high 63 snaps last Sunday in the win at Las Vegas.