BRONCOS

Drew Sanders returns to the Broncos’ active roster

Nov 26, 2024, 3:31 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Drew Sanders is ramped up and ready to go.

The second-year linebacker was added to the Denver Broncos’ active roster Tuesday, just as the deadline to move him from the physically-unable-to-perform list was set to expire.

Sanders, who suffered an Achilles tendon injury in April, was concluding his 21-day on-ramp after returning to practice, meaning the Broncos had to decide whether to add him to the active roster or keep him on the PUP list for the balance of the season.

The move comes on the heels of the Broncos waiving tight end Greg Dulcich. Dulcich was claimed by the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Sanders came to the Broncos as a third-round draft pick in 2023. He began his work as an inside linebacker, but after some difficulties in that spot, moved to outside linebacker during the second half of his rookie season. He was poised to compete for playing time at camp this summer before suffering the torn Achilles during an offseason workout.

The presence of Sanders was one of the reasons why trading edge rusher Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals in advance of the trade deadline made sense. With Sanders and former UFL standout Dondrea Tillman in reserve beyond No. 3 edge rusher Jonah Elliss, the Broncos have the depth to withstand a potential injury to either of the edge rushers who sit atop the depth chart: Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos also waived offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton from their 53-player roster. He spent the first two months of the season on the practice squad and has played in three games so far this season as a practice-squad elevation.

