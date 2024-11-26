Close
BRONCOS

Broncos climb into the top-10 of several NFL Power Rankings

Nov 26, 2024, 1:28 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are officially a top-10 team in the NFL, according to several Power Rankings released on Tuesday.

Currently with a 7-5 record, but 7-3 over their last 10 games and and winners of two straight, the Broncos are turning heads around the league.

CBS Sports and ESPN put the Broncos at No. 10, Pro Football Talk has Denver at No. 9 and Yahoo! Sports has the Broncos at No. 8 in the NFL.

Here’s how Mike Florio is stacking up the teams across the board right now.

Of course, there’s a little bit of sarcasm in that tweet from Florio, because he believes only a handful of teams have an actual shot to win the Super Bowl this year. He’s probably not wrong, as the Lions, Bills, Chiefs, Eagles and Ravens look like the best of the best, but it’s still fun for the Broncos to be so high up on this many lists.

“Not long ago, Offensive Rookie of the Year honors for Jayden Daniels looked like a foregone conclusion. Bo Nix has changed that. A Broncos team that was floating around .500 thanks to its defense is now putting away teams with its offense,” Yahoo’s Adam Stites writes about Denver.

And yes, Nix is turning heads. Including his ridiculously good stretch over the last 10 games that put him in a conversation with Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees.

“Sean Payton has been one of this league’s best coaches for a long time, winning a Super Bowl, leading amazing offenses with precision play-calling and having a great feel for what defenses do against him. But he might be doing the best coaching job of his career this season — and that’s saying something,” CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco penned.

It’s all praise for the Broncos right now. And the national media is catching up with what we’ve been sensing in Denver for a few weeks. Now, they have to finish the job and make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

