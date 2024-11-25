As chemistry improves, Courtland Sutton is eyeing his best season

The Denver Broncos won in Las Vegas for the first time ever. The Raiders are not a good team, but they tried to put up a fight against the Broncos. Instead of letting a road win in the division get away, Sean Payton and company found a way to win 29-19.

I like when the Broncos beat the Raiders. It’s even sweeter when the Broncos sweep the Raiders in a season.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Bo Nix Chemistry with Courtland Sutton Continues

It’s a joy to watch Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton build stronger chemistry with quarterback Bo Nix on a weekly basis. Since his zero-target game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, Sutton has been one of the most productive receivers in the league. He doesn’t care about stats; Sutton cares about wins. His play is helping to secure victory in three of the five games since he had zero catches.

Sutton has a nose for the end zone. He always has, and last year with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball, he had 10 receiving touchdowns. After a two-touchdown performance in Week 12, Sutton now has five receiving touchdowns with Nix behind center.

The Broncos have five games left, and Sutton already has almost as many catches (57) as he did all of last year (59). His yardage (744) is also close to his 2023 total (772). He may not get to double-digit touchdowns, but Sutton is pushing for many more receptions and more yardage this year. If he keeps clicking with Nix, Sutton may set career-best numbers in both categories. In 2019, Sutton had 72 catches for 1,112 yards. That production is in target for the veteran receiver.

Courtland Sutton continues to be one of the most consistent players in fantasy football pic.twitter.com/XT2BNIfrnZ — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 24, 2024

Sutton is having the best season of his career. Nix doesn’t have much around him on offense when compared to other top quarterbacks in the league. However, he’s got Sutton, and they are getting it done together.

Jaleel McLaughlin Shows Off His Speed

The Broncos are using a “hot hand” approach at the running back position. It’s frustrating for fantasy GMs, but it’s working (kind of) for the Broncos. Over the last few weeks, Javonte Williams and Audric Estime seemed to be the hot hands in the backfield. Against the Raiders, it was Jaleel McLaughlin who became that player.

McLaughlin did it by showing off his trademark speed in space. He’s a smaller back, much smaller (187 pounds) than Williams (220) or Estime (227), so McLaughlin is not going to push the pile. He struggles to break tackles regularly, as well, so getting him in space is critical. Broncos HC Sean Payton has been creative enough to find ways to do just that.

In space, McLaughlin’s speed looks even faster. He gets to top speed in a hurry, and McLaughlin is so fast that he can even outrun good angles from defenders tasked with stopping him. He’s a great weapon for the offense, but McLaughlin has only been used sparingly for most of the season. Against the Raiders, McLaughlin’s seven carries for 44 yards led the team.

Jaleel McLaughlin with a solid showing. Only 7 carries. pic.twitter.com/SrkiyYSn8w — Ben Buchanan (Broncos going 9-8) (@benb81811) November 25, 2024

It was good to see McLaughlin attack the Raiders in space. Just like he figured out the correct usage of WR Marvin Mims, Payton may have found a way to get the best from McLaughlin.

Good News on Riley Moss?

The Broncos may have the best cornerback duo in the league. Pat Surtain is arguably the best at his position, but Riley Moss might join his teammate on a top-10 list when ranking corners. Surtain was able to help shut down Raiders TE Brock Bowers, and Moss was doing a good job with the players he was covering on Sunday.

Moss is a physical player, and he’s not afraid to mix things up in run defense. His game is aggressive, but against the Raiders it was friendly fire from LB Cody Barton that knocked him out of the game. Flying in to help make the tackle, Barton ran into Moss and the second-year corner went down wincing in pain.

A knee injury was evident from the replay, and the Broncos defenders fell to one knee while the medical staff looked at him. Broncos fans were down after the injury, and many were hoping Moss would be okay. Well, after the game Payton gave an update that may have answered many of Broncos Country’s prayers.

Sean Payton said Riley Moss has MCL, but not serious. Almost returned to game. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) November 25, 2024

The Broncos play on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13, so Moss will have an extra day to get rest. If he almost came back into the game, there’s reason to hope he could be ready for the game against the Browns.

