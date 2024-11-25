Bo Nix says Broncos never lost faith they’d rally to beat the Raiders

The Denver Broncos were down 13-9 to the Las Vegas Raiders at halftime on Sunday, but rookie QB Bo Nix said the guys never panicked.

Nix and the Broncos put 20 points on the board in the second half to leave Sin City with a gritty 29-19 win. Head coach Sean Payton didn’t think the 2023 version of the team would’ve prevailed in this type of game, but the 2024 squad found a way.

Nix said the team’s confidence and coolness played a huge part in the rally.

“Well it was huge. I never felt on the sideline like we were down or we were out of it. We were moving the ball (in the first half), we just had to kick field goals. It wasn’t anything we needed to change besides getting in the fringe, red zone area and converting,” Nix said.

The Broncos did indeed convert in the second half. Nix found Sutton for not one, but two touchdowns. Nix finished his day 25-42 through the air for 273 yards and the two scores. Denver also didn’t turn the ball over, while forcing two from the Raiders.

“It was a complete team win. Very resilient from our guys, we just never lost that edge. Never lost the faith on the sideline. We always just figured we were going to find a way to win, and that’s just what marks a good team” Nix said.

As for Sutton, he really turned things on in the third quarter. Overall, the Broncos No. 1 receiver finished with eight catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s just reliable, he’s just always there where you need him,” Nix said of Sutton. “He makes plays when the ball is in the air, you can trust him when it’s up in the air because it’s his or nobodies.”

Nix noted that Denver didn’t target Sutton in the first half and then he “took over the game.” Sutton’s first touchdown put the Broncos up 16-13 after a Brandon Jones interception, and his second one gave them a 26-16 edge.

Bo Nix is now 7-5 in his rookie season, and the playoffs look like a real possibility. It’s also nice to have a QB and a team that never panic, even when they’re trailing on the road. The 2024 Broncos are officially fun to watch and root for.