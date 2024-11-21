Shedeur Sanders has a top goal, and it’s not about draft or playoff

CU Buffs star QB Shedeur Sanders did a Zoom interview on Thursday morning, in which he met with the local and national media.

It’s somewhat of a rare treat to hear from Sanders during the week, and there was a lot of good stuff from the star Colorado QB.

But perhaps his most interesting answer was about his top goal right now. No, it’s not being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft or making the College Football Playoff. Yes, those would both be huge, but he’s focused on what’s right in front of him.

And that’s winning a conference title.

“The main thing is winning the Big 12 Championship. Yeah, that’s the main thing we’re focused on. That was on the schedule before the year started. So that’s the main thing we got to do. We can’t look at playoffs if you drop a game,” Sanders said.

Sitting at 6-1 in the Big 12, the Buffs are tied with BYU atop the standings. They have a game with Kansas in Arrowhead Stadium this weekend, followed by their regular season finale with Oklahoma State next Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

It’s simple, if CU beats the 3-4 Jayhawks (conference record) and 0-7 Cowboys (conference record), they’ll be in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“We just got to keep being successful, and that’s why we can’t look too deep into anything else. We have confidence… but at the same time, we got to stay consistent and not really look too far ahead,” Sanders said.

Of course, if the Buffs win the Big 12 they’ll automatically earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. And the odds Sanders goes No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft will grow even more. As for that, he knows he’s the best QB in the country.

“I mean, I feel like I was the best quarterback in last draft, too. Ever since I was draft eligible, I knew I’m the best quarterback,” Sanders said.

Broncos Country might take a different stance on that answer based on how Bo Nix is playing, but that’s a different story for a different day.

For now, Shedeur Sanders is focused on winning the Big 12. And all those other things, like the playoff and the draft, will fall into place.