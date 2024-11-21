Close
BRONCOS

Ben Powers returns to practice for the Broncos

Nov 21, 2024, 2:28 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Left guard Ben Powers was back at practice as the Denver Broncos went back outside to continue their on-field work in advance of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas against the arch-rival Raiders.

Powers — who has started every game since joining the Broncos in March 2023 — missed Wednesday’s work due to a shoulder injury.

The sixth-year veteran is scoring well in metrics this season. Powers has top-10 spots in pass-block win rate and run-block win rate — ninth and fourth, respectively, per ESPN Analytics.

Safety Brandon Jones also continued practicing. He missed Sunday’s game due to an abdominal injury, but practiced on a limited basis all last week. His work Wednesday was also limited.

Practice-squad wide receiver A.T. Perry was the only Bronco on the 53-player roster or the practice squad who was not seen when the team opened practice Thursday. Perry joined the team’s practice squad last month after being waived by New Orleans.

Edge rusher Drew Sanders continued his work in what is the final full week of his ramp-up period for a potential return from the physically-unable-to-perform list. He saw a full practice workload. The other player on the PUP list, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, will remain there for the rest of the season after the Broncos chose not to activate him by Wednesday, when his 21-day on-ramp for a potential return expired.

“We spent a lot of time just going through it. We have a real clear vision for him. [He has] a bright future,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. “Had a real good visit. I know it’s difficult. With where we’re at in the season, it just became a challenge relative to managing the roster.”

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds also continues to receive a full workload as he works his way back from finger surgery. He remains on injured reserve.

Ben Powers returns to practice for the Broncos