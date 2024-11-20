Close
BRONCOS

Ben Powers not practicing as Broncos begin Raiders prep

Nov 20, 2024, 2:42 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Left guard Ben Powers was sidelined as the Denver Broncos took their work inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse to commence their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Powers has started every game for the Broncos since joining them as an unrestricted free agent in March 2023 and has played all but seven offensive snaps in the last two seasons.

Denver’s offensive line ranks first in the NFL in pass-blocking efficiency according to Pro Football Focus, first in pass-block win rate per ESPN Analytics and fifth in run-block win rate, also per ESPN.

Individually, Ben Powers ranks ninth in the NFL among interior offensive linemen in pass-block win rate and fourth in run-block win rate according to ESPN’s metrics. He also ranks 21st among 92 interior offensive linemen with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps in pressure rate, allowing one pressure every 31.8 non-spike pass-blocking snaps, per PFF data.

Also on the field at the start of practice was safety Delarrin Turner-Yell. He practiced in each of the last three weeks, but his 21-day window for reactivation to the 53-player roster from the physically-unable-to-perform list was set to conclude Wednesday afternoon.

The Broncos have absorbed some short-term injuries at safety this season; they played two games without P.J. Locke and rested Brandon Jones for last Sunday’s win over Atlanta after he practiced all last week despite an abdominal injury. Devon Key stepped in on both occasions.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds and edge rusher Drew Sanders also continued their ramp-up periods before potential activation. Reynolds has another two weeks left; Sanders has seven days remaining in his window for activation from the PUP list.

