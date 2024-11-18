Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Two iconic Rockies are on the Hall of Fame ballot for first time

Nov 18, 2024, 2:12 PM

Troy Tulowitzki #2 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated by teammate Carlos Gonzalez #5...

Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Two more Colorado stars could join the two Rockies players recently inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum—icons Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki are both on this year’s ballot for the first time.

Neither CarGo nor Tulo is expected to be voted into the Hall of Fame but both became eligible this year by rule. The Hall is open to players who spent 10 seasons in Major League Baseball and have been retired for five full seasons. This means it’s already been a half-decade since the sweet-swinging outfielder and the defensive monster shortstop last suited up. Where does the time go? It felt like just yesterday these were the boys of our Colorado summers leading the Denver Nine to well, not much team success but a lot of highlights.

Gonzalez and Tulowitzki are joined on the ballot by 14 new candidates: Curtis Granderson, Félix Hernández, Adam Jones, Ian Kinsler, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramírez, Fernando Rodney, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki and Ben Zobrist. Another 14 former players are returning from last year, including Billy Wagner who fell just short of the 75% vote requirement in order to get into the Hall. In 2024, the closer got voters 73.8 percent of all ballots cast and this will be his 10th and final time on the ballot. Andruw Jones (61.6 percent) and Carlos Beltrán (57.1 percent) are the only other candidates who received at least 50 percent of the BBWAA vote in 2024.

Last year, Rockies legend Todd Helton was voted in along with Adrian Beltre and Joe Mauer. That came on the heels of the 2020 induction of Colorado’s Larry Walker. We’ll find out if CarGo and Tulo make it this year on Jan. 21, when the votes get announced on MLB Network. That group will get enshrined in July next summer in Cooperstown.

The case for both to make Cooperstown is below:

Gonzalez is a three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner in the outfield. He finished third in the National League Most Valuable Player Award balloting in 2010, the same year he led the NL in batting average (.336), hits (197), and total bases (351.) CarGo topped the .300 batting average mark in three seasons, while totaling 100-or-more RBI in two seasons and reaching 100 runs scored plateau once. The left-handed hitter notched at least 20 home runs in six seasons, recorded 20 or more stolen bases in four seasons and led NL outfielders in assists with 12 in 2011. CarGo was pretty clutch too, appearing in four postseason series with the Rockies over three seasons, hitting .412 with 14 hits in nine games. CarGo last played for the Cubs in 2019—spending 1,247 games of his 1,377-game career wearing purple.

Tulowitzki famously finished second in the 2007 National League Rookie of the Year voting while carrying the Rockies to the NL pennant. The shortstop is a five-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glove Award winner and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He finished in the top 10 of his league’s Most Valuable Player Award voting three times. Tulo totaled 20 or more home runs in seven seasons, 100-plus runs scored twice, 20-plus stolen bases once and batted .300 or better in four seasons. He led NL shortstops in fielding percentage four times, double plays three times, assists once and putouts once. Tulo struggled a bit more in the clutch but got his teams there more often, appearing in nine postseason series over four seasons, batting .213 with four home runs and 22 RBI in 35 games. Tulowitzki last played for the Yankees in 2019, warping up an injury-shortened 1,291-game career where 1,048 of those contests came for Colorado.

To stay on the ballot for 2026, each player will need to get at least five percent of the vote—which could happen. Neither player is expected to make the Hall of Fame as their career stats fall about halfway short of many benchmarks but both had primes similar to many of the game’s legends.

Wagner is expected to get in on his final hurrah on the ballot while first-timer Ichiro may be just the second unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Rockies

Rockies at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa...

Andrew Mason

Rockies will open 2025 regular season at a spring-training facility

The Rockies will start their 2025 season at the Yankees spring-training stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.

4 days ago

Bud Black Colorado Rockies...

Will Petersen

Rockies manager Bud Black tells fans the goal is a championship

In a note to season ticket holders that was posted to social media, Bud Black talks about the goal being to win a championship in Denver

11 days ago

DENVER, CO - MAY 2: Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle #9 of the Colorado...

Jake Shapiro

Young Rockies stars honored with Gold Gloves

Three Colorado Rockies were nominated for a Rawlings Gold Glove and the club took home some hardware on Sunday night

15 days ago

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angels Dodgers gestures as he circles the bases after hitting a three ...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies open as least likely team to win World Series in 2025

The Rockies are probably not going to win the World Series in 2025 and that's no surprise but they're shockingly far away from contention

18 days ago

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort greets Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers during a pre-ga...

Jake Shapiro

Report: After 2 straight 100-loss seasons Rockies will slash payroll

Despite losing 204 games over the past two seasons the Colorado Rockies will cut payroll ahead of the 2025 season

28 days ago

McMahon #24 and Ezequiel Tovar #14 of the Colorado Rockies celebrate scoring a run against the San ...

Jake Shapiro

Three Rockies named finalists for 2024 Gold Gloves

For the second straight year the same trio of Colorado Rockies is being recognized for their standout play on defense

1 month ago

Two iconic Rockies are on the Hall of Fame ballot for first time