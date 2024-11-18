Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MILE HIGH MONDAY

Sean Payton’s offense is making Bo Nix look really, really comfortable

Nov 18, 2024, 5:11 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos played an amazing game against the Atlanta Falcons and came away with a resounding 38-6 victory. The Empower Field at Mile High crowd was energized by the team’s performance on both sides of the ball, and the stadium was rocking because of it.

I like that the magic has returned to the Mile High City. They have a franchise quarterback, and they could make a playoff run this year.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Bo Nix Has Himself a Day

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had the first of what could be many 300-yard passing days in the NFL. It was a mark he had yet to reach as a pro, but in a blowout he was able to get there before going to the bench late in the game. Nix threw four touchdowns against the Falcons, and he seemed incredibly comfortable dropping back to pass.

Nix is getting better each week. Gone are the early season jitters that he seemed to have agianst the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Gone are the overthrown passes we saw just a few weeks ago from the rookie quarterback. Gone are the interceptions that he was throwing earlier this season. Nix is looking more and more like he could win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He’s meshing with HC Sean Payton better than ever. Payton has done a great job over the last month or so when crafting a game plan for Nix. The veteran coach understands his rookie passer, and he’s calling plays that make Nix look good. The rookie looks good because the coach is making him comfortable.

Nix had his breakout performance on Sunday, but it should not have come as a surprise. He’s been building for this moment all season long, and Nix seems to be getting better every week. What’s he going to play like if this team gets to the postseason?

***

Javonte Williams the Hot Hand

Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said last week that the team was going to ride the hot hand at the running back position. This was coming off the Kansas City Chiefs game where rookie RB Audric Estime was the leading rusher. Many felt Estime would be the guy going forward, while veteran RB Javonte Williams played more of a reserve role.

Williams had only one carry against the Chiefs, but against the Falcons he was the hot hand. He was producing, so Lombardi (Payton actually) kept dialing up plays for him. Williams was producing as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, so there wasn’t much time for Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin.

Estime was the “closer” for the Broncos late in the game, but that was after Nix exited the game and both teams were just trying to run out the clock. McLaughlin is fast and dangerous in the open field, but he seems to be limited to just a few touches on a weekly basis.

My fantasy advice would be to stay away from this Broncos backfield unless you start one of the three as a ‘what the heck’ flex. Expect Payton to continue to ride the hot hand approach, so any back could be the best play on a game-to-game basis.

***

Nik Bonitto Seems Unstoppable

What tremendous growth we’ve seen from Broncos edge Nik Bonitto. A second-round pick a few years ago out of Oklahoma, Bonitto used to be a raw rusher with little plan after the snap. Now, Bonitto is the best pass rusher on the Broncos roster – and he’s one of the best at his position in the entire league.

In college, Bonitto had speed and moves to get after the passer. However, he did not know how to stack moves and mainly used his speed to gather sacks. Also, Bonitto was a liability against the run because he would regularly overrun plays looking only for the quarterback and not for the ball.

That’s all gone now. Bonitto keeps his head on a swivel and can run around blockers to get to the ball-carrier. He has multiple moves to get after the passer and not just speed. Plus, Bonitto now does a good job of stacking moves so he can quickly move from one to the other seamlessly. Against the Falcons, Bonitto garnered his eighth sack in nine games and seemed to always be in the backfield.

Bonitto is going wild this year. He’s making plays on a weekly basis, and his game is going to make him a high-paid player soon. Good thing Nix is on a rookie contract because Bonitto could become one of the highest-paid players at his position next season.

Mile High Monday

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes...

Cecil Lammey

Mahomes won round one, but Nix looks ready for more battles

While the Broncos may have lost a heartbreaker against the Chiefs, their rookie quarterback looked more than ready for the big stage

7 days ago

David Njoku...

Cecil Lammey

Sunday’s loss shows why the Broncos need to make a deadline move

With a playoff berth still very much in play, the Broncos can't sit idly by at the trade deadline; they need to get Bo Nix another weapon

14 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

All of a sudden, Bo Nix has the best numbers of any rookie QB

The Broncos rookie may have been the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Bo Nix is playing like the best of the bunch

21 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix’s feet have been his biggest asset… and liability

The Broncos rookie quarterback has made a lot of plays in the running game, but too many passes have been awry because of footwork

28 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

A fourth-quarter surge doesn’t make the Broncos offensive woes

Bo Nix and the Broncos offense played better in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late in a home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

1 month ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

The shouting match between Payton and Nix was a good thing

During the Broncos third-straight win, a sideline altercation between the head coach and quarterback became a turning point for all involved

1 month ago

Sean Payton’s offense is making Bo Nix look really, really comfortable