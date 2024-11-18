Sean Payton’s offense is making Bo Nix look really, really comfortable

The Denver Broncos played an amazing game against the Atlanta Falcons and came away with a resounding 38-6 victory. The Empower Field at Mile High crowd was energized by the team’s performance on both sides of the ball, and the stadium was rocking because of it.

I like that the magic has returned to the Mile High City. They have a franchise quarterback, and they could make a playoff run this year.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Bo Nix Has Himself a Day

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix had the first of what could be many 300-yard passing days in the NFL. It was a mark he had yet to reach as a pro, but in a blowout he was able to get there before going to the bench late in the game. Nix threw four touchdowns against the Falcons, and he seemed incredibly comfortable dropping back to pass.

Nix is getting better each week. Gone are the early season jitters that he seemed to have agianst the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Gone are the overthrown passes we saw just a few weeks ago from the rookie quarterback. Gone are the interceptions that he was throwing earlier this season. Nix is looking more and more like he could win the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He’s meshing with HC Sean Payton better than ever. Payton has done a great job over the last month or so when crafting a game plan for Nix. The veteran coach understands his rookie passer, and he’s calling plays that make Nix look good. The rookie looks good because the coach is making him comfortable.

Bo Nix with fourth TD pass to fourth different receiver. Continues to make Sean Payton look really smart.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/dmSXocFJQe — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 17, 2024

Nix had his breakout performance on Sunday, but it should not have come as a surprise. He’s been building for this moment all season long, and Nix seems to be getting better every week. What’s he going to play like if this team gets to the postseason?

Javonte Williams the Hot Hand

Broncos offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said last week that the team was going to ride the hot hand at the running back position. This was coming off the Kansas City Chiefs game where rookie RB Audric Estime was the leading rusher. Many felt Estime would be the guy going forward, while veteran RB Javonte Williams played more of a reserve role.

Williams had only one carry against the Chiefs, but against the Falcons he was the hot hand. He was producing, so Lombardi (Payton actually) kept dialing up plays for him. Williams was producing as a runner and receiver out of the backfield, so there wasn’t much time for Estime or Jaleel McLaughlin.

Estime was the “closer” for the Broncos late in the game, but that was after Nix exited the game and both teams were just trying to run out the clock. McLaughlin is fast and dangerous in the open field, but he seems to be limited to just a few touches on a weekly basis.

Sean Payton looking at all the fantasy managers as he uses Javonte Williams the whole first drive…

pic.twitter.com/DbCA1Hd6bz — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenportFF) November 17, 2024

My fantasy advice would be to stay away from this Broncos backfield unless you start one of the three as a ‘what the heck’ flex. Expect Payton to continue to ride the hot hand approach, so any back could be the best play on a game-to-game basis.

Nik Bonitto Seems Unstoppable

What tremendous growth we’ve seen from Broncos edge Nik Bonitto. A second-round pick a few years ago out of Oklahoma, Bonitto used to be a raw rusher with little plan after the snap. Now, Bonitto is the best pass rusher on the Broncos roster – and he’s one of the best at his position in the entire league.

In college, Bonitto had speed and moves to get after the passer. However, he did not know how to stack moves and mainly used his speed to gather sacks. Also, Bonitto was a liability against the run because he would regularly overrun plays looking only for the quarterback and not for the ball.

That’s all gone now. Bonitto keeps his head on a swivel and can run around blockers to get to the ball-carrier. He has multiple moves to get after the passer and not just speed. Plus, Bonitto now does a good job of stacking moves so he can quickly move from one to the other seamlessly. Against the Falcons, Bonitto garnered his eighth sack in nine games and seemed to always be in the backfield.

Bonitto is going wild this year. He’s making plays on a weekly basis, and his game is going to make him a high-paid player soon. Good thing Nix is on a rookie contract because Bonitto could become one of the highest-paid players at his position next season.

