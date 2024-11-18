Sean, VJ and Bo starred on Sunday, boosting the Broncos to a huge win

Well, well, well. The Broncos answered the bell.

A week after a gut-punch loss at Kansas City, Denver bounced back in a big way. Following back-to-back losses that dropped them to 5-5 and had them teetering on playoff contention, the orange and blue made a statement.

The Broncos dominated the Falcons on Sunday. In all three phases, Denver was better than Atlanta, rolling to a 38-6 victory at Empower Field.

The score was impressive. But a blowout win wasn’t the most-encouraging thing on display in the Mile High City.

Within the 32-point victory were three big takeaways. And those things ultimately provide hope that the Broncos can do something special in 2024.

The streak of losing seasons could come to an end. It’s been since 2016 that Denver finished above .500. It’d be a huge letdown if they can’t go at least 3-2 the rest of the way.

The stretch of non-playoff seasons is even longer, dating back to Super Bowl 50 to cap the 2015 season. It’ll be a disappointment if the Broncos aren’t playing on wild card weekend.

Why? In part because the Broncos are 6-5 with some winnable games ahead. But it’s more than the sheer math of having the Browns, Colts and Raiders on their remaining schedule.

Instead, it’s about Bo, Sean and VJ. That’s what the home should hinge upon.

In the win over the Falcons, Bo Nix was terrific. The rookie quarterback was 28-of-33 for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He had a QB rating of 145.0 and was fully in control from start to finish. Nix didn’t miss a throw and didn’t make a mistake, expertly operating the offense.

Speaking of which, Sunday was Sean Payton’s best day as the Broncos head coach. For the first time since he got to Denver, the offensive wizardry that was promised when he was hired was on display. Time after time after time, Payton’s offense was executing plays that were masterfully designed; they were wide open, giving Nix easy decisions and simple throws.

On any given Sunday, the best teams in the league execute plays that seem impossible to defend. The Lions, Chiefs and Bills often seem a step ahead of the competition, running circles around opposing defenses.

The Broncos haven’t had many of those moments, however. Rarely have they had a scheme that seemed like something their opponent wasn’t ready to defend.

But that finally happened on Sunday. Over and over and over again. The first touchdown of the day, where Nate Adkins was wide open, was a thing of beauty. Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin both scored on a perfectly executed wide-receiver screens. And Lil’Jordan Humphrey hauled in a 41-yard touchdown pass on a play that got him wide open on the left side of the field.

And those were just the touchdowns. Throughout the day, the Broncos offense was a step – or perhaps two or three – ahead of the Falcons. That’s on Payton. His game plan was picture perfect on Sunday.

But that might not have been the team’s best side of the ball. Despite putting up 38 points against the Falcons, the defense was arguably better than the offense.

Atlanta is loaded with weapons. Kirk Cousins can sling it. Bijan Robinson is a big-time running back. Kyle Pitts is a dangerous tight end. And Drake London and Darnell Mooney are a legit wideout combination.

None of them made an impact on Sunday. Cousins threw for just 173 yards. Robinson rushed for only 35 on 12 carries. Pitts, London and Mooney combined for just six receptions.

The Falcons were inept. Credit the Broncos defense.

Vance Joseph’s group held Atlanta to 13 first downs and 226 total yards. They had four sacks and recorded an interception. They also hit Cousins six times and had eight tackles for a loss.

Denver’s defense was dominant. When that’s combined with an offense that is dealing, they’re a dangerous team.

Now, the question is simple: Is this repeatable?

Defensively, it certainly is something that can be sustained. VJ’s group has been great all season long, outside of the Ravens game.

Nix is getting better and better, so it’s plausible that he can keep it up. The rookie QB has played a lot of mistake-free football of late.

Payton might be the biggest wild card. He’s had more blunders than successes since coming to Denver. But maybe, just maybe, he got his mojo back.

The Broncos are now in the playoff mix. Failing to get to at least nine wins would be a huge failure at this point. Not making the postseason would be a disappointment.

Can they do it? Three people who shined on Sunday will determine their fate.

