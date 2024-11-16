Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Zach Cunningham elevated by Broncos for second-straight week

Nov 16, 2024, 3:48 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Zach Cunningham will be in uniform for the Denver Broncos for a second-straight week.

The veteran linebacker was one of two players elevated off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Safety Keidron Smith, who was waived to the practice squad earlier this week, is the other.

Despite being elevated and in uniform last week, Cunningham did not play a snap. Justin Strnad and Cody Barton handled all of the inside-linebacker work.

Cunningham’s elevations came after fellow veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was elevated for three-consecutive games starting with the Oct. 17 win at New Orleans.

The Broncos have used 21 elevations on 10 different players so far this season.

  • Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  • Week 2: RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2)
  • Week 3: RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister
  • Week 4: LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2)
  • Week 5: LB Levelle Bailey (2)
  • Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton
  • Week 7: ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2)
  • Week 8: ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3)
  • Week 9: ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2)
  • Week 10: FB Michael Burton (3), ILB Zach Cunningham (1)
  • Week 11: ILB Zach Cunningham (2), Keidron Smith (1)

ELSEWHERE …

No Broncos were fined as a result of actions in last week’s loss. That marked the fourth game of 10 so far this season in which the Broncos did not receive any individual fines.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
  • Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

  • Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
  • Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
  • Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

  • Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

  • Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation

Broncos

Brandon Jones...

Andrew Mason

Brandon Jones has been big-time for Broncos, but is questionable for Sunday

Brandon Jones has delivered in replacing Justin Simmons this year, but he is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

19 hours ago

Audric Estimé...

Andrew Mason

For Audric Estimé to keep getting carries, he’ll have to remain the ‘hot hand’

Audric Estimé seized the moment last Sunday, but future chances for him could rest on whether Broncos coaches consider him the "hot hand."

2 days ago

Ben Kotwica Broncos special teams...

Will Petersen

Broncos special teams coordinator emphasizes making ‘corrections’

Broncos special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica is ready to move forward after the blocked FG, and he thinks the corrections are in place

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Leadership abounds for Broncos, and it starts with Bo Nix

Bo Nix is the NFL Rookie of the Week for his performance in Kansas City, but that's really just the beginning of how his impact is growing.

2 days ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons says he’ll be a ‘Bronco for life’

Justin Simmons will have played more games as a Bronco than any player who will be in uniform in Sunday's game -- but of course, he'll be wearing a Falcons helmet.

3 days ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton showed Broncos film of his most heartbreaking losses

Sean Payton launched into an answer that lasted several minutes, saying he showed the Broncos a montage of the worst losses of his career

3 days ago

Zach Cunningham elevated by Broncos for second-straight week