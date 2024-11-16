Zach Cunningham elevated by Broncos for second-straight week

Zach Cunningham will be in uniform for the Denver Broncos for a second-straight week.

The veteran linebacker was one of two players elevated off the practice squad for Sunday’s game. Safety Keidron Smith, who was waived to the practice squad earlier this week, is the other.

Despite being elevated and in uniform last week, Cunningham did not play a snap. Justin Strnad and Cody Barton handled all of the inside-linebacker work.

Cunningham’s elevations came after fellow veteran inside linebacker Kwon Alexander was elevated for three-consecutive games starting with the Oct. 17 win at New Orleans.

The Broncos have used 21 elevations on 10 different players so far this season.

Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Week 2: RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2)

RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2) Week 3: RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister

RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister Week 4: LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2)

LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2) Week 5: LB Levelle Bailey (2)

LB Levelle Bailey (2) Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton

OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton Week 7: ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2)

ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2) Week 8: ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3)

ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3) Week 9: ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2)

ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2) Week 10: FB Michael Burton (3), ILB Zach Cunningham (1)

FB Michael Burton (3), ILB Zach Cunningham (1) Week 11: ILB Zach Cunningham (2), Keidron Smith (1)

ELSEWHERE …

No Broncos were fined as a result of actions in last week’s loss. That marked the fourth game of 10 so far this season in which the Broncos did not receive any individual fines.

The Broncos’ 2024 fines to date:

Week 1:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player

Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation