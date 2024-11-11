Mahomes won round one, but Nix will looks ready for more battles

The Denver Broncos fought hard in Week 10 against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. A blocked field goal with time running out kept the Broncos from knocking the Chiefs from their unbeaten perch at the top of the NFL standings.

I like when the Broncos can get a close win. It didn’t happen on Sunday, but the team’s spirit won’t be broken.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

Bo Nix vs. Patrick Mahomes – Round 1

This was the first game that Broncos quarterback Bo Nix played against Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and it won’t be the last. For the first time out, Nix did a great job. He was able to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, and he bested the superstar passer in a lot of categories.

Nix is the guy. Anyone telling you differently does not know football. The game is not too big for him, and he’s steady in victory and in defeat. Yes, things have been rough at times for Nix. However, he’s going through the growing pains most rookie quarterbacks do – and he’s doing it much quicker than most of them.

In fact, Nix is on track to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. Mahomes is a great quarterback, and this back-and-forth between the two is going to be fun to watch for years to come. The Chiefs have a franchise quarterback, and it seems like the Broncos may have theirs. It’s exactly what all of Broncos Country should have been wanting.

Cool postgame moment. Patrick Mahomes to Bo Nix after their first meeting:

"Way to play your ass off. Keep leading those dudes. It's just the first one, we got a lot of these" pic.twitter.com/2bDQ6jbMTd — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 10, 2024

This game came down the wire, and it’s exciting to think what the future holds for these two quarterbacks.

Courtland Sutton Chemistry is Strong

There is no doubt that wide receiver Courtland Sutton is thriving with Nix throwing him the ball. He’s the best receiver on the team, and he’s built the strongest chemistry with the rookie quarterback. After back-to-back 100-yard games, Sutton almost reached that mark again with a 70-yard performance against the Chiefs.

The Broncos are force-feeding Sutton the ball, and I’m okay with that. He’s the type of receiver who needs to be featured. I think getting him the ball early and often gets Sutton into a rhythm. Doing that also gets Nix comfortable with the game flow. Sutton is a security blanket for Nix, but he’s also a playmaker.

I’m glad the Broncos did not force-feed the ball to rookie WR Troy Franklin. They have been doing that earlier this season, so much so that Nix talked about people “overthinking” the connection. Franklin will get on the right track with Nix, just like he did in college at Oregon. For the time being, Sutton is the main man for the Broncos passing game.

Sutton has one year left on his contract, and his importance to this passing game is clear on a weekly basis. Even if (when?) the Broncos add another wide receiver to the roster via the draft or free agency, Sutton will still be a favorite of Nix.

Audric Estime is a Monster

We saw a breakout game for rookie running back Audric Estime. Broncos head. oach Sean Payton alluded to more carries for Estime on Monday last week, and he came through by feeding him the ball on Sunday. Estime had a team-high and career-high 14 carries for 53 yards against the Chiefs while former lead back Javonte Williams only had one carry in Week 10.

In a postgame interview, Estime said the game was tough, but the result could turn him into a monster. I like that quote, and I think they should unleash Estime so long as he hangs onto the ball. He’s a power back who can get stronger as the game goes on. He needs carries to get to that level, and he needs to hang onto the ball in order to keep getting fed the ball.

Estime has two fumbles lost already this season (and one in the preseason), so ball security is an issue. I’m nervous when he carries the ball but watching him crush the rock between his arms on multiple carries against the Chiefs has calmed my nerves. I look forward to him leading the way on the ground for the Broncos.

It’s clear Estime is in line for a larger workload moving forward. So long as he hangs onto the football, the rookie power back can continue to be a monster for opposing defenses each week.

