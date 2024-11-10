Close
BRONCOS

Bo Nix happy with drive at the end, but Chiefs ‘made one extra play’

Nov 10, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 2:52 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix was pretty darn good against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

So good, in fact, he put his team in position to win.

Nix led the Broncos on a brilliant drive in the final 5:57 of the game where they could’ve left Arrowhead with a victory. Instead, it wasn’t meant to be, as Wil Lutz had a 35-yard field goal blocked with one second left. The Chiefs escaped with a 16-14 victory, rather than a 17-16 Denver win.

After the game, Nix was asked about the drive in which he converted two third-downs to Courtland Sutton and Audric Estime picked up another. The Broncos made Kansas City burn all their timeouts, and set things up perfectly to be walk-off winners.

It just didn’t happen, as the left side of Denver’s offensive line got blown up on the field goal, allowing the Chiefs to block it.

“I thought as far as that drive, taking five or six minutes off the clock, it’s what everybody wants to do. We gave ourselves a chance and they just made one extra play,” Nix said.

Nix isn’t going to throw anyone under the bus, but it’s pretty inexcusable by Denver’s special teams unit. They did’t meet the moment, and the Chiefs stayed undefeated.

Still, Nix is taking the high road and pointing out other parts of the afternoon that could’ve gone better.

“When we thought it was in our hands, it wasn’t. And there’s plenty within the game that you’ve got to avoid not to get into that situation. Don’t get down by two where you have to have that drive. Or be up by two-scores where you can go four-minute and waste the clock,” Nix said.

Nix threw two touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Broncos a 14-3 lead. But they wouldn’t score the rest of the way, and Patrick Mahomes did just enough to help pull off another improbable win. Still, Denver has to find a way to make the short kick at the buzzer.

“It’s tough. It’s two good football teams out there playing against each other and one day it will just go our way,” Nix said.

The Broncos are now 5-5, clinging to the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff race. However, Bo Nix did enough to make them 6-4 on Sunday. And Denver’s field goal unit let him and the rest of the team down.

