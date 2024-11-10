Close
BRONCOS

Greg Dulcich still among inactives as Broncos face Chiefs

Nov 10, 2024, 9:38 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich, it’s another week on the sideline.

The third-year veteran is inactive for a sixth-consecutive game as the Denver Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

At this point, the weekly notification of his inactive status comes as no surprise. Adam Trautman, Nate Adkins and Lucas Krull remain the three tight ends receiving playing time. Krull was bumped up to the game-day active roster in Week 5. Unlike Dulcich, Krull plays special teams and kept a punt from going into the end zone a fortnight ago during the win over the Carolina Panthers.

Beyond Dulcich, offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton is also inactive. That stems from the return of Luke Wattenberg to the active roster after being on injured reserve the last four weeks.

Those Broncos in uniform will wear a combination of white jerseys, blue pants and white socks/leggings. It marks the second time in the regular season that the Broncos have worn blue pants, but the first time they’ve done so with white socks.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-CHIEFS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

  • OT Frank Crum
  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • TE Greg Dulcich
  • S Keidron Smith
  • OL Calvin Throckmorton
  • DL Enyi Uwazurike
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

CHIEFS:

  • OL Ethan Driskell
  • RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  • OL C.J. Hanson
  • WR Juju Smith-Schuster
  • DE Cameron Thomas
  • DT Marlon Tuipulotu

