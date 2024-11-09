Zach Cunningham gets his shot at inside linebacker for Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach Cunningham was one of two veteran inside linebackers signed by the Broncos when Alex Singleton suffered a season-ending torn ACL. Now, after six weeks on the practice squad, he will get his shot.

The Broncos elevated Cunningham from the practice squad Saturday, giving the 29-year-old, 8-year veteran his first shot in orange and blue. A reason why the Broncos elevated Cunningham was because fellow veteran Kwon Alexander was out of elevations after being bumped up from the practice squad in each of the last three weeks.

There is a season-long limit of three elevations per player.

The Broncos are the fourth team for which Cunningham will have played in the regular season. He has also played for the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles. Cunningham started 10 games for the Eagles last year, notching 85 total tackles.

Denver also elevated fullback Michael Burton for the third time this season. Burton played seven games while on the 53-player roster before going back to the practice squad. Burton has no more practice-squad elevations remaining.

The Broncos have used 19 elevations on eight different players so far this season:

Week 1: FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey

FB Michael Burton, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Week 2: RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2)

RB Tyler Badie, WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (2) Week 3: RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister

RB Tyler Badie (2), DB Tanner McCalister Week 4: LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2)

LB Levelle Bailey, DB Tanner McCalister (2) Week 5: LB Levelle Bailey (2)

LB Levelle Bailey (2) Week 6: OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton

OT Cam Fleming, IOL Calvin Throckmorton Week 7: ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2)

ILB Kwon Alexander, IOL Calvin Throckmorton (2) Week 8: ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3)

ILB Kwon Alexander (2), IOL Calvin Throckmorton (3) Week 9: ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2)

ILB Kwon Alexander (3), FB Michael Burton (2) Week 10: FB Michael Burton (3), ILB Zach Cunningham (1)

ELSEWHERE …

Safety Devon Key absorbed the 12th NFL fine given to a Broncos player this year. Key was fined $4,417 for grabbing Zay Flowers’ face mask in last week’s loss at Baltimore.

The Broncos’ fines so far this season:

Week 1:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player

Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Week 8:

Tight end Lucas Krull: $5,083 for a blindside block

Week 9:

Safety Devon Key: $4,417 for a face-mask violation