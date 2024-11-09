Close
BRONCOS

How Broncos rookie receiver Troy Franklin is trusting the process

Nov 8, 2024, 11:28 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Troy Franklin knows he has to trust the process. And he knows this because he’s gone through a rough and difficult transition before.

When he arrived at the University of Oregon in 2021, it took him a while to reach cruising altitude. He didn’t start working his way into being a regular target in the Ducks’ passing game until the Alamo Bowl at the end of his freshman season.

And then getting to the point where he was reacting and not thinking was even longer in coming.

“I would probably say my sophomore year, when I was starting out there, getting all my reps in, staying on that field,” Franklin said. “I feel like that’s kind of when I just felt the game slowing down for me, being out there, seeing it, seeing how things are supposed to be done. Just little things like that.”

So when Bo Nix mentions that the missed connections are a result of “overthinking it a little bit,” it makes sense and serves as a reminder of how much patience is required — and can be a long-term virtue.

And just because Nix and Franklin connected so well at Oregon doesn’t mean it’s going to be smooth at the highest level.

To wit: Franklin has caught 51.9 percent of the passes thrown in his direction. Only Marvin Mims Jr. has a lower percentage among Broncos wide receivers.

“The pressure and the ambition of, ‘We’ve already done it. We have to do it again. It should be easy for us.’ That’s not the case,” Nix said. “You’re going against different guys. You’re playing in a different system. You’re thinking a little bit too much.”

Keeping the brain clear starts with not dwelling on mistakes. That part, TroyFranklin feels he has down pat.

“When we played the Raiders and I dropped that touchdown,” he said, recalling a play that he was quickly able to move past. “I know it sucks, but you’ve gotta really flush it and move on to the next one.”

There are more opportunities to come, no doubt. But there will also be lessons to learn.

“There’s always that where I wish I could get things back and wish I could always be comfortable, come in here as a vet. But it’s a process for everything, for sure.”

That’s something to bear in mind as one watches Troy Franklin go through a rookie season that to this point has been defined by the words “almost” and “nearly.” Explosive receptions that take the top off of a defense have either sailed through or just beyond his grasp.

But the fact that he’s in position for them is a positive indicator that once he gets to where he can play and react and not think, he can be the dynamic downfield threat the Broncos crave.

