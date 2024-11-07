Close
ROCKIES

Rockies manager Bud Black tells fans the goal is a championship

Nov 7, 2024, 1:17 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black will be back with the team in 2025.

And he’s feeling optimistic about his squad, despite coming off back-to-back 100 loss seasons for the first time in franchise history.

In a note to season ticket holders on Thursday that was posted to social media, Black talks about the goal being to win a championship and him being the most confident he’s been in years with this team.

Black isn’t wrong about guys like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle. They both just won Gold Gloves and look like cornerstone pieces at shortstop and centerfield for seasons to come.

Michael Toglia showed off his pop in 2024 with 25 home runs. Nolan Jones only played in 79 games due to injuries, and the Rockies hope he can regain the form that had fans excited in 2023.

Black being optimistic about the pitching staff is interesting. Colorado had a 5.47 ERA last season, which was the worst in baseball by a comfortable margin. Health is great, but they’re going to need to prove it on the mound.

And for Black to bring up the playoff teams in 2017 and 2018 is setting a lofty goal. Those groups were really good and led by stars like Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon. None of those guys will be on the field for the Rockies this season, as Arenado and Story are long since gone and Blackmon retired.

You have to love the fact Black is being positive in this letter to fans, but is he being realistic? Time will tell, but the Rockies have the worst World Series odds in baseball. To be fair, Black didn’t say a championship this year specifically, but he still put it in his message.

This will be a fun one to revisit next August and September. The Rockies even being in the postseason hunt at that point would be a huge surprise, but Bud Black sure thinks they can be.

