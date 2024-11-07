Close
BRONCOS

Star Chiefs defender has nothing but praise for Broncos’ Bo Nix

Nov 7, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:01 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have certainly turned some heads this season with a surprising 5-4 start and one of the people impressed is reigning All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Denver’s positive first half of the season hit a speed bump last week when the team ran into a very good Ravens team. In the game, the rooking quarterback scored the Broncos lone touchdown, actually coming on a catch on a trick play with Courtland Sutton tossing. Nix is now the only player in the NFL with a rushing, passing, and receiving score—becoming just the third rookie gunslinger to achieve the versatile feat. It was the only highlight from a 41-10 loss that brought a lot of people back down to earth on the Broncos.

But the orange and blue have a chance to prove they’re in the league’s upper class again this week. The Broncos travel to Kansas City where they’ll find an 8-0 Kansas City crew. As massive underdogs for a second straight week, Denver would have to pull off one of the Week 10 stunners. Sean Payton kind of did that last year against the Chiefs though, snapping the AFC West foe’s 16-game winning streak against the Broncos.

In 2024, the matchup now features the 24-year-old Nix and this is his first shot against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the team people are modern-day dubbing America’s team in the Chiefs, who are looking for a third-straight championship.

In his career thus far, Nix has passed for 1,753 yards and eight touchdowns, with six interceptions, completing 62.6% of his attempts. His play won him the NFL’s latest offensive honor for Rookie of the Month.

“He’s definitely picking up really well on their offense and he’s starting to be able to read defenses a little bit better. But I think the best thing he does is using his feet,” McDuffie said on Wednesday.

Nix has hit the ground for 295 rushing yards with four touchdowns. It’s in line with the dual-threat abilities he displayed later in his college career at Oregon, which made him a Heisman candidate.

“Many people might not see him as this mobile quarterback you know, Lamar Jackson, this and that but he’s willing to run that ball,” McDuffie said. “He’s also willing to pull it on some zone reads. He’s able to scramble and make time for his receivers to get open —and he knows where he wants to put the ball. I’ve got to respect that as a rookie. He’s a good quarterback. He’s coming along great and he’s going to be a challenge for us.”

McDuffie is in his third year in the league. The 2022 first-rounder from Washington just missed Nix in college but they’ll meet on Sunday. The two-time Super Bowl champion is a big part of KC’s defense and has recorded 28 tackles, five pass deflections and three quarterback hits this season.

If the Broncos find a way on Sunday it will undoubtedly be the biggest win of Nix’s young career but the Chiefs are on guard for the well-performing rookie.

