AVALANCHE

There’s very good news overall about the Cale Makar injury scare

Nov 6, 2024, 12:25 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar had an injury scare on Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken.

And the last thing the Avs need right now is more injuries, especially to one of their superstar players.

Makar left late in the second period against Seattle and didn’t get back on the ice. He was briefly spotted on the bench in the third, but then went back to the locker room. After the game head coach Jared Bednar said Makar “tweaked” something and would be evaluated on Wednesday.

Well about 14 hours later there is good news to pass along when it comes to Makar. Per Bednar, he will travel with the team to Winnipeg, and has a shot to play against the Jets on Thursday night.

That’s about the best possible scenario for Makar — he might not even miss a game. And right now, the 26-year-old defenseman is on fire.

Not only was he named the NHL’s No. 1 star in October, but Makar extend his season-opening point streak before getting dinged up against the Kraken. He has a point in all 13 Avalanche games to start the year, which is the second longest streak by a defenseman ever coming out of the gates. The legendary Bobby Orr had a point in Boston’s first 15 games in 1973-74.

Hopefully Cale Makar can indeed play against the Jets and get that streak to 14 games. Whatever happened against Seattle doesn’t appear to be all that serious, and Avs fans will be thankful for that.

There’s very good news overall about the Cale Makar injury scare