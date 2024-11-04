The Broncos loss in Baltimore doesn’t change anything

The Broncos had a test on Sunday. And they flunked it.

Sitting at 5-3, coming off of back-to-back wins over the Saints and Panthers, Denver had a chance to show that they were for real. Heading to Baltimore to take on a Ravens team that is very much a contender in the AFC, the Broncos had an opportunity to quiet the naysayers.

Instead, they proved them right. They laid an egg. They were outclassed, outplayed and outmatched in a 41-10 loss.

All of which begs one question: Now what?

Denver heads to Kansas City next week. That figures to be a loss, which would drop the Broncos to 5-5 and grind their momentum to a screeching halt.

That’ll cause most people to jump off the bandwagon. It’ll certainly chase away Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson. The bloom will be off the rose.

But it shouldn’t be. Nothing has changed.

Had the Broncos beaten the Ravens, delusions of grandeur would’ve been born. Thoughts of being a contender would’ve emerged.

Those ideas would’ve been delusional. This teams isn’t a Super Bowl threat.

But they are a playoff contender. And a loss at Baltimore doesn’t change that.

The Broncos can beat bad teams. Their five wins are against foes that have a combined record of 13-31, while their losses have come against franchises who are 21-13.

If they can continue that trend, they’ll flirt with a playoff berth. And that’s a huge step in the right direction, given that Denver hasn’t been to the postseason since the 2015 season.

If they get in, great; they’ll be playing on house money. If they don’t, that’s okay; it’s about playing meaningful games in December more than it’s about getting blown out in January.

That’s still very much in play. A loss to the Ravens doesn’t change that fact.

Would it have been nice to win? Sure. Would a better showing have provided a moral victory? Perhaps. But what does it matter?

The Broncos were never a contender this season. Sunday proved that fact.

But they are a team that can beat bad teams, stack wins and be “in the hunt” on the Sunday night graphic.

That’s still very much in play. Nothing has changed.

The Broncos are a borderline playoff team. They’re a franchise looking for positive signs, trying to develop players who will become their core in the future.

That’s the reality. And it’s okay.

So even if the loss at Baltimore was a “reality check,” it doesn’t matter. The reality is the Broncos current situation is just fine.

One loss, no matter how ugly, doesn’t change anything. Denver is still very much on course.

