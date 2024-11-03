Bo Nix says Broncos loss was miserable, Denver got its butt kicked

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix said it just like his head coach after the Baltimore Ravens drubbed them on Sunday.

Sean Payton took the podium and noted the Broncos have to “embrace the misery” after falling 41-10 to a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Nix echoed those thoughts when he met with the media just minutes later.

“He hit it just right, this is miserable, it’s no fun. You never want to lose games like this. You never want to lose, period,” Nix said. “It is miserable and we do have to face it.”

Part of the problem was Denver had a really bad day on fourth-down. They turned the ball over a stunning four times on downs, including several key ones early when the contest was still in reach. Overall, the Broncos were just 1-5 on fourth-down conversions.

Nix was asked about those moments, especially when Javonte Williams came up short during a critical play in the first half and another when Nix missed Troy Franklin deep for what could’ve been a long touchdown.

“Well, they’re obviously really important plays in the game. If you hit them, you never know what happens at the end of a drive. We came away with no points on several of those fourth-downs, so you never know,” Nix said. “A lot of ‘what ifs?’ in this game, but the fact of the matter is we got our butts kicked.”

It was indeed a butt-kicking by the Ravens, unfortunately making a cool play from Nix meaningless. He caught a touchdown from Courtland Sutton, Denver’s only fourth-down conversion, turning a 10-0 score into 10-7.

Still, that will be a footnote in an ugly loss.

“You either sit there and point the finger at somebody else or you sit there and take ownership of it. The only way to get over it and not be in this situation anymore is to look internal. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Nix said.

The Broncos will have to do that quickly. Up next is the Kansas City Chiefs on the road, and if Denver loses, they’ll be back to .500 with a 5-5 record.

This is life in the NFL, and Bo Nix knows some days are going to be hard to stomach.