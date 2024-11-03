Alex Palczewski is back in uniform as Broncos face Ravens

BALTIMORE — Alex Palczewski is back in the lineup.

The second-year right tackle — who filled in so ably for three weeks before suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Las Vegas Raiders — will don a uniform for the first time since Week 5 as Denver faces a crucial game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Palczewski started Weeks 3, 4 and 5 while first-team right tackle Mike McGlinchey recovered from a sprained MCL suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The other notable news from the inactives is the Broncos going with an extra defensive lineman, activating Enyi Uwazurike. Cornerback Damarri Mathis will be inactive to make room for him.

This decision is likely due to the potential of going heavy up front to contain Baltimore running back Derrick Henry, who is on pace for a 2,000-yard rushing season. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph emphasized the need to defend the run first when meeting with media Thursday.

Tight end Greg Dulcich is also inactive for a fifth-straight game.

Those Broncos in uniform will wear a combination of white jerseys, orange pants and white socks/leggings for the first time in the regular season. Denver wore orange pants with orange socks and leggings in the preseason win over Green Bay.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-RAVENS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

OT Frank Crum

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

TE Greg Dulcich

S P.J. Locke

CB Damarri Mathis

Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

RAVENS:

RB Rasheen Ali

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

OLB Adisa Isaac

FS Eddie Jackson

OLB David Ojabo

C Nick Samac

DE Brent Urban