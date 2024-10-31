Broncos named “most interesting” team to watch at trade deadline

The Denver Broncos are 5-3, with just one more game to watch before the NFL trade deadline next week.

And while opinions vary whether or not they should be buyers, sellers or stand pat, there’s a real sense the league is paying attention to what the Broncos do.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler called Denver the “most interesting” team to watch as Nov. 5 approaches. That’s when head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have to make a decision by 2:00 p.m. MT whether or not to make a deal or two.

Fowler also mentioned four names the Broncos could move in his weekly column with ESPN’s Dan Graziano, plus a bit of a wild card fifth name.

Here’s part of what he had to say and why he selected Denver as his answer:

“I’ll go with the Broncos, a sneaky candidate to either add or subtract after finding themselves at 5-3. They have enough talent to elicit some calls but not enough to be completely set at the deadline, either. Pass rusher Baron Browning, corner Damarri Mathis and quarterback Zach Wilson are among depth players that teams consider potential trade candidates. Tight end Greg Dulcich has been a healthy scratch throughout October, so teams that need a vertical threat up the middle could be calling”

Fowler goes on to mention teams always call on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but it’s nearly impossible to see Payton and Paton taking away Bo Nix’s best weapon. If this season is about winning and developing the rookie QB, shipping Sutton out of town would accomplish neither of those goals.

As far as Browning and Mathis go, they’re depth pieces on Vance Joseph’s excellent defense. One injury to a pass-rusher or cornerback and they could be called upon in much larger roles. You’d think the Broncos would be hesitant to move either, unless the price was too good to be true.

Dulcich can’t get a jersey, so Denver might be ready to give up on the tight end. He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on. And as for Wilson, it seems like either he or Jarrett Stidham could be moved. With Nix playing well, carrying three quarterbacks the rest of the way doesn’t make a ton of sense.

In terms of buying, the only thing Fowler mentions is “it wouldn’t shock to see the Broncos comb the market for a pass-catching running back…Payton has always coveted those change-of-pace backs.”

Many fans would rather see Denver trade for a wide receiver or tight end, but it’s an interesting suggestion. Although it does feel like Jaleel McLaughlin fills that role.

In the meantime, the NFL trade deadline is just five days away. And the Broncos are on the national radar as a team to watch what they do.