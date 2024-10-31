Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos named “most interesting” team to watch at trade deadline

Oct 31, 2024, 1:43 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are 5-3, with just one more game to watch before the NFL trade deadline next week.

And while opinions vary whether or not they should be buyers, sellers or stand pat, there’s a real sense the league is paying attention to what the Broncos do.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler called Denver the “most interesting” team to watch as Nov. 5 approaches. That’s when head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton have to make a decision by 2:00 p.m. MT whether or not to make a deal or two.

Fowler also mentioned four names the Broncos could move in his weekly column with ESPN’s Dan Graziano, plus a bit of a wild card fifth name.

Here’s part of what he had to say and why he selected Denver as his answer:

“I’ll go with the Broncos, a sneaky candidate to either add or subtract after finding themselves at 5-3. They have enough talent to elicit some calls but not enough to be completely set at the deadline, either. Pass rusher Baron Browning, corner Damarri Mathis and quarterback Zach Wilson are among depth players that teams consider potential trade candidates. Tight end Greg Dulcich has been a healthy scratch throughout October, so teams that need a vertical threat up the middle could be calling”

Fowler goes on to mention teams always call on wide receiver Courtland Sutton, but it’s nearly impossible to see Payton and Paton taking away Bo Nix’s best weapon. If this season is about winning and developing the rookie QB, shipping Sutton out of town would accomplish neither of those goals.

As far as Browning and Mathis go, they’re depth pieces on Vance Joseph’s excellent defense. One injury to a pass-rusher or cornerback and they could be called upon in much larger roles. You’d think the Broncos would be hesitant to move either, unless the price was too good to be true.

Dulcich can’t get a jersey, so Denver might be ready to give up on the tight end. He’s definitely a name to keep an eye on. And as for Wilson, it seems like either he or Jarrett Stidham could be moved. With Nix playing well, carrying three quarterbacks the rest of the way doesn’t make a ton of sense.

In terms of buying, the only thing Fowler mentions is “it wouldn’t shock to see the Broncos comb the market for a pass-catching running back…Payton has always coveted those change-of-pace backs.”

Many fans would rather see Denver trade for a wide receiver or tight end, but it’s an interesting suggestion. Although it does feel like Jaleel McLaughlin fills that role.

In the meantime, the NFL trade deadline is just five days away. And the Broncos are on the national radar as a team to watch what they do.

Broncos

Lamar Jackson...

Jake Shapiro

Lamar Jackson misses another practice ahead of Broncos game

The Baltimore Ravens are set to play two football games in the week, and their two-time MVP quarterback isn't practicing

1 hour ago

Bo Nix Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix is NFL’s best offensive rookie in October

The October surge from Bo Nix made him the first Bronco named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in 22 years.

3 hours ago

Broncos Bo Nix and Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

How the Broncos offense can help contain the Ravens’ top-ranked offense

Stopping Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry isn't just about the Denver defense. It's about the Broncos offense playing keep-away.

13 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix is not trying to play like the reigning NFL MVP

Bo Nix will never be Lamar Jackson and frankly, that's not what he's hoping to be in quarterbacking the Denver Broncos

19 hours ago

Jonathon Cooper Lamar Jackson Broncos...

Will Petersen

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is hurting a bit before Broncos game

Baltimore's injury report told a different story than John Harbaugh, as Lamar Jackson was officially a DNP with a back and a knee injury

20 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Ravens...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says what we’re all thinking on Broncos and Ravens

"Certainly this will be our toughest challenge to date by far," Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of the looming showdown with the Ravens

23 hours ago

Broncos named “most interesting” team to watch at trade deadline