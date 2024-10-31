Bo Nix is not trying to play like the reigning NFL MVP

There’s no better running quarterback in NFL history than Lamar Jackson and it’s the reason why he’s been crowned MVP twice including last season. Everyone in the league now wants a mobile quarterback but there are only a few who can truly moonlight as a secondary running back.

Jackson’s rushing statistics are absurd and not just for a guy who has led the NFL in passing touchdowns in the past. Jackson has twice run for over 1,000 yards and he’s 25th among active players in career rushing touchdowns.

Bo Nix will never be Jackson and frankly, that’s not what he’s hoping to be. In the same sense, the Denver Broncos rookie quarterback is living in the world after Jackson put his stamp on the league. And Nix’s legs were a strength in college and they’re proving to be again early in his pro career.

Nix has rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in his first eight NFL games. In 13 games during his fourth year of college at Oregon, Nix rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns. Still, Nix didn’t reach Jackson’s stats in college nor has he done that in the pros. And it’s not like Nix wants to be that, he knows that isn’t his game.

“If I try to do what Lamar [Jackson] would do, I wouldn’t be here,” Nix laughed. “He’s special when it comes to not only running the ball—he’s well known for his explosive runs—but he’s a fully qualified quarterback in the pocket. He does some really good things with his arm. I think he’s underrated when it comes to throwing the ball. It’s going to be fun to see him. I’ve never met him. It’s going to be fun being around him and watching him in person for I guess the second time. I watched him play Clemson. When I was in high school, I went and watched the Clemson game and he was electric in that one too. I’m excited to play against him on the same level. It’s still crazy I get to play against these guys. Growing up watching [him], he’s a two-time MVP, and he’s been doing it for a few years now at a high level. I definitely don’t want to be compared to him running the ball because I’m not quite there.”

Jackson rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in addition to 295 passing yards in a touchdown in that contest for Louisville against the eventual champions that year Clemson.

Now Jackson leads the best rushing attack in the NFL with another Heisman winner alongside him in Derrick Henry. The running back will be looking for his 100th career rushing touchdown on Sunday when the champion-contending Ravens host the surprisingly-succeeding Broncos.

“It’s just one of those games that is going to be really important for the outcome of both of our seasons,” Nix said. “We know it’s important for us and obviously it’s going to be really important for them. I think in saying that, the game is ultimately pretty big and it has a lot going into it.”