Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MERILATT MONDAY

Beating bad teams is all the Broncos have to do to make the playoffs

Oct 28, 2024, 4:00 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos are the best JV team in the NFL. That sounds like a knock, which is understandable, but it’s actually a compliment.

In back-to-back weeks, Denver has dispatched of two of the league’s bottom feeders. They blasted New Orleans in Week 7, winning 33-10 on a short week in the Big Easy. And on Sunday, they ran Carolina out of town, pushing the Panthers around en route to a 28-14 victory at Empower Field.

In the process, the Broncos showed that they’re better than the bad teams that litter the NFL. They moved to 3-0 against the NFC South, arguably the worst division in the league, and improved to 5-3 on the season.

That record gets Denver squarely in the playoff race. At what feels like the season’s midway point, the Broncos are in line for a playoff spot. Beating bad teams will do that for a team.

Denver has built their winning record by knocking off teams with a combined 11-28 record. The three teams they’ve lost to are 13-9.

In other words, the Broncos beat bad teams and loses to good teams. And that’s okay.

It’s not Denver’s fault that they’ve had cupcakes on their slate. The only thing they’d have to apologize for is if they lost to those marshmallows.

They haven’t. And Sean Payton and company deserve kudos for avoiding letdowns and traps.

It’s put them one win away from surpassing their over/under (5.5 wins) on the season. With nine games to play. And it’s put them in position to make a postseason run; that’s huge for a franchise that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015 campaign.

How do the Broncos get there? By doing what they’ve been doing.

Sure, the next two weeks are going to be difficult. Back-to-back road games at Baltimore and Kansas City will likely provide a bit of a reality check. But even at 5-5, Denver will be in a good spot. Their remaining schedule is littered with bad teams.

The Raiders loom in Week 12. Cleveland follows, with the Colts on deck next. That’s three games in a row that should be wins. Those teams are currently 8-16 combined.

The Bengals are on the schedule. They’re currently 3-5. And a trip to Los Angeles to play the Chargers will be a pseudo home game, as Broncos fans always travel well to southern California.

Win those games and the Broncos are above .500 on the season. That’d get them to 10 victories.

That’d likely get them into the playoffs. Ten wins should earn a wild card spot

If they can steal one other game along the way, the Broncos might get to 11 wins. Beat the Falcons or Chiefs at home and Denver won’t be squeaking into the playoffs; they’ll coast into the postseason.

Once there, it might get ugly. A trip to K.C., Buffalo or Baltimore might result in a one-and-done. But who cares? Given where Denver has been since winning Super Bowl 50, suffering through seven-straight sub-.500 campaigns, getting bounced from the playoffs in the opening round would be a huge success.

And it’s right there for the taking. All the Broncos have to do is beat the bad teams that remain on their schedule and they’ll be playing on Wild Card Weekend.

Is that doable? It should be.

Denver is the best JV team in the NFL. The last two weeks have proven that fact. And given the also-ran who remain on their schedule, that’ll be enough to punch a ticket to the tournament.

Beat the bad teams. That’s it. That’s all the Broncos have to do.

At this point, given that Denver sits at 5-3 and has a relatively easy schedule ahead, that should be the expectation. It’s now “Playoffs or Bust” in the Mile High City.

Merilatt Monday

Courtland Sutton...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton’s offense was a non-factor in big game for Broncos

In a game that could've put the Broncos squarely in the playoff nix, the Sean Payton-led offense was a total no-show against the Chargers

14 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 06: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the ...

James Merilatt

Jump on the bandwagon now, as the Broncos are a fun ride

It defies logic, but the Broncos keep winning, putting themselves into contention and creating a scenario for the fans to embrace

21 days ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Broncos steal a win in New York, but answers weren’t provided

Denver got a victory over the Jets, but it wasn't due to anything they did; New York out-bumbled the Broncos and gave away a win

28 days ago

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton is the Broncos biggest problem

The former quarterback is no longer the scapegoat; the Broncos biggest problem is their head coach, which is a major concern

1 month ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

Maybe Russell Wilson wasn’t the Broncos problem after all

Season one under Sean Payton was a struggle on offense, which got blamed on their QB; but Sunday looked awfully similar for the Broncos

2 months ago

Javonte Williams...

James Merilatt

Despite impressive preseason, the Broncos still have a fatal flaw

Everyone likes to talk about the Broncos running the football in order to protect Bo Nix, but Denver hasn't proven to be effective on the ground

2 months ago

Beating bad teams is all the Broncos have to do to make the playoffs