Locke inactive for Broncos against Panthers

DENVER — P.J. Locke was deactivated by the Denver Broncos on Sunday, giving Devon Key the opportunity for his first NFL start after three years on NFL practice squads and seven games as a rotational reserve.

The Broncos officially ruled Locke out Sunday afternoon due to a thumb injury that sidelined him during practice Thursday and Friday.

That leaves Key as the “next man up.” During training camp, the Western Kentucky product handled first-team safety repetitions while Brandon Jones recuperated from a hamstring injury. That work gave Broncos coach Sean Payton confidence that he could handle a more extensive role if required.

“Man, he made some hay in camp and in the preseason games where we felt like this guy has got good instincts and he played well,” Payton said.

“And so, if he has to go, he’ll be ready. He’s gotten a lot of the work [this week], so, we’re fortunate. We’ve seen his progress. And here we go. If that happens, next man up.”

Beyond Locke, there were no surprises on the Broncos’ inactive list. Tight end Greg Dulcich is a healthy scratch for a fourth-straight week. Right tackle Alex Palczewski remains out with a high-ankle sprain, although he has practiced in recent weeks.

THE FULL LIST OF INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

TE Greg Dulcich

S P.J. Locke

RT Alex Palczewski

Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman

DE Enyi Uwazurike

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

PANTHERS:

CB Shemar Bartholomew

QB Andy Dalton

DL Jonathan Harris

CB Dane Jackson

WR Diontae Johnson

OT Josh Nijman

S Jammie Robinson